Opinion: A better system for selecting judges

Montana’s Supreme Court justices and District Court judges are elected by popular vote. Prior to this legislative session, vacancies created by a judge’s retirement, resignation or removal before her or his term ended were filled via a merit-based process involving the Judicial Nomination Commission and the governor.

This legislature scrapped that nearly 50-year, well-functioning process in favor of one involving patronage appointments solely in the governor’s discretion. Will that result in the appointment of better jurists? Not likely.

We need to change this whole system so as to insure that the judiciary remains fair, independent, impartial and competent, and to conform to two fundamental constitutional requirements. These two mandates are: first, among the three branches of government, the judiciary is co-equal with executive and legislative branches, and second, true co-equality fulfills the constitutional imperative of checks and balances implemented through the separation of powers in Article III, section 1 of the Montana Constitution.

To accomplish this change, I suggest that we amend our state Constitution, by way of a citizen’s initiative, to provide for the selection of jurists through a purely merit-based system.