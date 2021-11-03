Opinion: A carbon price and dividend makes sense for Montana

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, as well as U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, support “country of origin” labeling of all beef processed in the United States. This is a good thing! Country of origin labeling lets consumers know where their beef comes from, allowing conscientious consumers to make informed decisions when they want to purchase high-quality beef produced right here in the United States.

Clearly, our members of Congress care about Montana’s ranchers and are doing what they can to give them a fighting chance in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Who can argue with that?

Another way we can show our support for Montana’s ranchers (and farmers) is to take definitive steps to slow and eventually reverse the effects of climate change. Fossil fuels have served us well and have brought great benefits to our society. Unfortunately, burning fossil fuels for energy and transportation emits heat-trapping greenhouse gases that have destabilized the very climatic conditions upon which our ranchers and farmers have relied for over 100 years.

In Montana, we are already seeing shorter winters with lower snowpack on average, and longer, warmer summers. To make matters worse, these general warming trends are interrupted now and then with extreme and unprecedented temperature fluctuations that wreak havoc on our crops and present extremely challenging conditions for raising cattle. Ranching and farming has always been a tough business in Montana, and with each passing year our increasingly weird weather just adds additional layers of hardship for our ranching and farming community.

Given all of this, it just makes good sense to slow the rate at which we are emitting greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, with a goal of eventually reversing this trend and restabilizing our climatic conditions. The good news is there's a way to accomplish this without excessive and unwanted government regulation. It is called carbon pricing and dividend.

Carbon pricing simply places a price on each ton of carbon (i.e., carbon dioxide) emitted into the atmosphere, and the price increases with each successive year. As the price of high-carbon-content products and services increases year over year, businesses are incentivized through basic economic considerations to move away from products and services with a “high carbon footprint” (i.e., they’re more expensive). Multiple studies show that carbon pricing is the most effective means for reducing carbon emissions and incentivizing a transition toward a low/zero carbon economy. For other countries that don’t have a price on carbon, a “carbon border adjustment fee” would be placed on imports to equalize the playing field for American businesses.

Monies collected from the “carbon fee” are distributed to Americans in the form of a monthly “carbon cash back” payment with no restrictions on how money could be used. The dividend payment is in recognition that some goods and services may experience a short-term price increase as we transition away from fossil fuels. Research shows that low- and middle-income people would actually receive more in their monthly carbon cash payments than the increased cost of items they purchase.

Both “country of origin” labeling and carbon pricing policies leave the "market" (consumers and businesses) to make their own decisions, and both encourage people to act according to their values and their bottom line. Even better, Montana is well-positioned for this transition with abundant renewable energy sources. Let’s reduce and reverse the impacts of climate change to help protect our ranchers and farmers, and let’s proactively position Montana as a leader in a low/zero carbon future. Please let Senators Tester and Daines, and Representative Rosendale know that you support a carbon price and dividend policy.

Mike Wood is a member of Montana Citizens for Climate Legislation.

