Opinion: A judge’s actions speak louder than words

On Oct. 11, the Missoulian published an opinion submitted by judicial candidate Ethan Lerman. The opinion was titled, “Lerman brings experience, compassion and fairness to Missoula’s Municipal Court.”
In it, Lerman claims he “works every day to serve all Missoulians, including those suffering from addiction, mental health issues and those experiencing homelessness.” He also claims he does not, “and would never, use heavy-handed fines or incarceration to enforce minor offenses.”
As a former public defender, I practiced in front of Lerman regularly during his tenure as an assistant judge to Kathleen Jenks. In my experience, his actions do not support his claims.
One incident in particular stands out. One morning in early 2020, I was the on-call defense attorney for “jail court,” a daily hearing in which individuals recently jailed on misdemeanor offenses appear before a municipal judge to be informed of the charges against them and to enter pleas.
One of the defendants appearing that morning was a young Native American man who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. He was charged with theft for stealing two bottles of hard lemonade from a grocery store. He pled no contest, and the prosecutor recommended he be sentenced to 10 days in jail. Lerman then had the following exchange with the defendant:
Defendant: Am I good? Am I done?
Lerman: You’re not done . . . Don’t go
Defendant: What you gonna do, lecture me? ...
Lerman: I haven’t sentenced you yet ... Are you in a hurry to go somewhere?
Defendant: Yeah, to go take a shit, if you wanna know. I’m sorry.
Lerman: Okay. Probably not the wisest thing you’ve ever said.
Lerman then sentenced the defendant to six months in jail, nearly 20 times the prosecutor’s recommendation. Upon hearing his sentence, the defendant, stunned, asked for clarification:
Defendant: You gave me six months?
Lerman: That’s correct.
Defendant: Oh shit. It was just ... alright, alright. Over taking ... over asking to take a shit?
Lerman: You wanna keep talking?
Defendant: You’re right. No, I don’t.
Lerman: ‘Cause you got two years of exposure. I would be happy to give you two years if you wanna keep talking.
Lerman: No. My bad your honor.
This is not the sentence one would expect from someone claiming to be a compassionate public servant of Missoula’s most vulnerable citizens.
The defendant appealed his sentence to the District Court, which reversed Lerman’s decision. The District Judge found, “The fact that no reason whatsoever [for the sentence] was given in this case necessitates a remand for resentencing with an emphasis on the need for the sentencing judge to give reasons for whatever sentence may be imposed.” The District Judge sent the case back to the Municipal Court for a new sentencing hearing and ordered that a different judge be assigned to sentence the defendant.
In a candidate forum hosted by City Club Missoula on Oct. 18, Lerman was confronted about this sentence. He claimed it was a “sentence to treatment” that allowed the defendant to attend either inpatient or outpatient treatment. This is false. The sentencing order was clear that the defendant was to serve six months in jail but could be released to “inpatient chemical dependency treatment ONLY.” The order was silent as to how the defendant was to procure inpatient treatment accommodations from inside his jail cell.
Lerman is right when he says a judge should be fair and compassionate, but he has failed to live up to that standard.
Ryan W. Aikin is a Missoula attorney and former public defender.