Opinion: A judge’s actions speak louder than words

The defendant appealed his sentence to the District Court, which reversed Lerman’s decision. The District Judge found, “The fact that no reason whatsoever [for the sentence] was given in this case necessitates a remand for resentencing with an emphasis on the need for the sentencing judge to give reasons for whatever sentence may be imposed.” The District Judge sent the case back to the Municipal Court for a new sentencing hearing and ordered that a different judge be assigned to sentence the defendant.

In a candidate forum hosted by City Club Missoula on Oct. 18, Lerman was confronted about this sentence. He claimed it was a “sentence to treatment” that allowed the defendant to attend either inpatient or outpatient treatment. This is false. The sentencing order was clear that the defendant was to serve six months in jail but could be released to “inpatient chemical dependency treatment ONLY.” The order was silent as to how the defendant was to procure inpatient treatment accommodations from inside his jail cell.

Lerman is right when he says a judge should be fair and compassionate, but he has failed to live up to that standard.

Ryan W. Aikin is a Missoula attorney and former public defender.

