Opinion: A legacy we are proud of, a future our children will be proud of

I have lived in two houses which had coal chutes, with rectangular iron doors, installed in their foundations along the driveway. In the basements the old coal bins, small rooms paneled with boards, had long since been converted to other uses.

Coal used to be everywhere; it efficiently heated our homes and ushered in electrified lighting. Many years ago I picked up a few old lumps of coal hiding along the base of our coal bin/saw room and saved them as a treasure. Coal development is a legacy we can easily be proud of.

Now what though? The planet continues to heat up from pollution made by burning coal and other fossil fuels. Adding this extra carbon pollution to our air is like piling blankets onto an already warm bed with no way for the heat to escape so it just gets hotter. We know we need to make changes to protect our children’s future. But, this conflicts with our amazing energy legacy - it’s not easy.