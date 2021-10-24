Opinion: A proven approach to supporting youth facing great obstacles

This is a critical time for children in Montana. Montana’s children continue to face great challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including isolation and learning barriers. On top of that, thousands experience trauma, a lack of access to basic needs, foster care involvement and parental substance use.
At my school in Missoula, a wonderful community of children from diverse cultures and backgrounds, some of our students face these extreme challenges. They are not alone. One in six Montana children (16.7%) live in families experiencing food insecurity, up from 10.3% in 2018, according to Feeding America. Montana has the second-highest percentage of children in foster care nationwide, with close to 4,000 children in care.
In addition, trauma and mental health issues for parents and children are a major cause for concern, with youth suicide rates in Montana among the highest in the nation.
To effectively address these challenges, communities must work together to build innovative responses that are personalized to the needs of each child and their family.
Fortunately, a new partner is investing in Montana’s kids in a deep and lasting way, to help children who face significant obstacles develop their own unique talents and dream their own big dreams.
This week, the national organization Friends of the Children announced they are launching a Montana chapter — bringing them to 24 locations nationwide. Friends of the Children—Montana will pair children with a paid, professional mentor, called a Friend. Friends’ full-time jobs will be to work with children one-on-one, from as early as age 4 through high school graduation — 12+ years, no matter what.
Friends of the Children’s model is distinct and courageous. National researchers and evaluators have hailed their approach as a promising solution to supporting youth and families impacted by foster care, poverty and childhood trauma.
The organization has a big impact on the lives of children in the program: 92% go on to enroll in post-secondary education, serve our country, or enter the workforce; 83% receive a high school diploma or GED; 93% remain free from juvenile justice system involvement; and 98% successfully wait to become parents until after their teens.
As part of the program, Friends of the Children will be implementing a Two-Generation (2Gen) approach that focuses on supporting youth and their parents or caregivers in achieving overall health and well-being. Friends of the Children's 2Gen model acknowledges that it is not just children that need support, but their family, caregivers and siblings as well.
A recent study supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that Friends of the Children builds social capital and positively impacts outcomes for both the children enrolled in the program and their parents. Friends provide parents with social support, share insights about their children, and connect them to community resources.
Another report conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named the practice of mentoring and the presence of a caring adult as a promising strategy to both prevent and lessen the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).
Through our coordinated efforts, we can help children and their families build skills and resiliency to achieve their goals, whatever they may be. In the first year, Friends of the Children—Montana will serve children in the greater Missoula area through a number of partnerships, including existing relationships with Lowell Elementary School and Mountain Home Montana. Friends—Montana will work with the many community organizations that already do important and impactful work, particularly in Missoula.
In addition, Friends—Montana will build deeper relationships with outlying rural and tribal communities, to ensure that a regional approach is adopted in the early years.
Montana can become a better place because of the efforts we make, together.
Barbara Frank is principal of Lowell Elementary, a Title 1 Missoula school. She is a founding board member of Friends of the Children Montana (friendsofthechildren.org).