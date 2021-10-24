Opinion: A proven approach to supporting youth facing great obstacles

This is a critical time for children in Montana. Montana’s children continue to face great challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including isolation and learning barriers. On top of that, thousands experience trauma, a lack of access to basic needs, foster care involvement and parental substance use.

At my school in Missoula, a wonderful community of children from diverse cultures and backgrounds, some of our students face these extreme challenges. They are not alone. One in six Montana children (16.7%) live in families experiencing food insecurity, up from 10.3% in 2018, according to Feeding America. Montana has the second-highest percentage of children in foster care nationwide, with close to 4,000 children in care.

In addition, trauma and mental health issues for parents and children are a major cause for concern, with youth suicide rates in Montana among the highest in the nation.

To effectively address these challenges, communities must work together to build innovative responses that are personalized to the needs of each child and their family.

Fortunately, a new partner is investing in Montana’s kids in a deep and lasting way, to help children who face significant obstacles develop their own unique talents and dream their own big dreams.