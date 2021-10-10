Opinion: A real opportunity to build the workforce Montana needs

Thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), our state has an opportunity to make unprecedented investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. We have a chance to catapult our state forward, but only if we have the workforce available to build that infrastructure. If there aren’t Montanans who are trained and ready to get to work on these projects, those good-paying jobs will go to out-of-staters. But it doesn’t have to happen that way.

Montana’s trade unions already operate successful short-term, rapid retraining programs that help folks get the skills they need to shift into better jobs. After just a couple of weeks, or in some cases just a couple of days, workers can compete for jobs in construction, highway work, tunneling and more. This proven solution to our workforce shortage is ready to go, but more resources are needed to expand the number of spots in the training classes, and help instructors travel across the state to where workers are.