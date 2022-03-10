Opinion: A shameful harvest

Last week the Washington Post showed the continued embarrassment that Gov. Greg Gianforte flaunts. Once again he killed an animal that lived its life in Yellowstone and thus was more than innocent to the idea of being hunted. Some call this sport, but for many of us, it is a reminder of the disregard the governor has for Yellowstone and its wildlife, this coming a year after his illegal killing of Max the wolf on Matt Lumley's ranch that borders the park.

While the hunt was legal, it is still shameful. Indications are the lion was treed for several hours before being shot. Questions have also arisen that could shed more light on the killing. Did the governor’s friend Lumley bait the animal out of Yellowstone for the governor? The radio collar should have tracking data which would indicate where the lion was? Did Lumley clean the data off the collar before returning to the park? Making headlines for less than ethical hunting of a collared Yellowstone lion shows the desire for a trophy, outweighs common sense.

Lumley, a former oil roughneck and trapper for Wildlife Services, is now being investigated for recently illegally killing a grizzly bear on the same Sinclair ranch he manages. Now the case is being handled by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an agency that is managed by former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks director Martha Williams. Will Sen. Steve Daines (who supported her confirmation) and others pressure Williams to help Lumley get off? Many are watching. The governor has a history of ignoring the rules when it comes to killing wildlife and Lumley is as he described is “a mentor in his life.”

With the celebration of the 150th anniversary this year one thing is clear, the governor is ignoring the more than $560 million the park pumps into our Montana economy; in fact it seems clear the governor views national parks as a place to pull trophies. His actions reflect a lack of respect for their sanctity. His legislative agenda, which includes the slaughter of wolves, will only continue to morph into ways to kill grizzly bears, as his friend Lumley has staked his claim to, and the Legislature seems only too happy to push.

As so many from around the world coming to the upcoming celebration of what many consider America’s greatest national park, this celebration will only be marred by the governor’s presence. He has proven what the park means to him and has ignored the written request by Park Superintendent Cam Sholly to stop the wolf slaughter. To come and act like the 150 anniversary to him is a great day, will only leave many shaking their heads. He should stay far away from any celebrations, his actions have spoken far louder that the likely political stunt his presence would bring.

Hunting may well be an important part of Montana’s identity, but the killing of wildlife on the border of the park must be stopped. Animals that have spent their life in the park are being lured out of the park to their torture (trapping) or slaughter.

Footloose Montana has repeatedly called for a 5-mile buffer that bans hunting or trapping on all Forest Service lands around the park, this would stop baiting and calling out wildlife. More than 34 groups and 1,500 individuals signed our request which has yet to garner a single response from Department of Agriculture officials (who manage Forest Service lands) or Forest Service supervisors. Such gross indifference to the fate of innocent wildlife calls for action, not stonewalling.

The citizens and wildlife of Montana deserve far better.

Stephen Capra is executive director of Footloose Montana.

