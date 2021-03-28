Opinion: A tragic intrusion on agricultural land

Since the above-mentioned groups couldn’t get their way in Missoula, they are pushing SB 211, which will affect all of Montana.

SB 211 excludes “any consideration of whether the proposed subdivision will result in loss of agricultural soils.” Also, the bill says that communities cannot require mitigation (such as set-aside of land or a fee) to compensate for the loss of agricultural soils.

Local elected officials are the closest to the people they represent. Taking away local control means we will not be able to pursue creative, collaborative solutions that both preserve property rights and conserve agricultural land for the common good.

Apparently, the bill’s proponents don’t want a balanced approach based on community input. Instead, their preference is to impose the will of the State over deliberations in our community.

Communities need to be able to plan for their agricultural future, as evidenced by the disrupted supply chains during the pandemic. Farmland is attractive for development because it is usually flat, well drained, and located near cities and towns. But fertile soils are rare. Quality farmland is irreplaceable. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.