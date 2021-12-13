Opinion: Affordable housing at Larchmont can't wait

Missoula County has before it a proposal to build thousands of units of affordable housing where the Larchmont Golf Course currently stands. As Democratic state lawmakers who are deeply concerned about our housing crisis, we strongly support moving forward with this proposal.

Missoula is undeniably experiencing an acute housing shortage. By the county's measure, we need to add about 2,500 homes just to return to a "normal" housing market. A recent study shows the county has only 42 affordable housing units for every 100 households earning extremely low income — the lowest among the seven most-populated counties in the state. Half of Missoula’s renters pay more than a third of their monthly income to rent.

Missoula residents are fed up. The county surveyed 870 residents earlier this year, asking what it should prioritize going forward. The most popular response — by far — was increasing the housing supply. No other survey response came close.

Enter the Larchmont proposal. It would create thousands of new homes, with the majority of those homes set aside, by law, for working- and middle-class families. These homes come with restrictions that prevent house-flipping or conversion to Airbnbs. It’s no surprise that affordable housing advocates from across the community have come out in support of the Larchmont proposal. The Larchmont proposal would be an absolute game-changer for working-class Missoula families.

Moving forward with the Larchmont proposal is also good climate policy. The people who live in these homes will have access to multiple zero-fare bus lines, including the Bus Rapid Transit line planned for Brooks Street. Residents would be able to bike directly from home to midtown and downtown Missoula on the Bitterroot bicycle-pedestrian path. Some of western Montana's largest employers, like Community Hospital and the U.S. Forest Service, are located immediately adjacent to Larchmont, making it an optimal location for a walkable community. Transportation accounts for one-quarter of global CO2 emissions, and 80% of that CO2 comes from personal vehicles. If we are serious about fighting climate crisis, we must encourage transit-oriented development like the Larchmont proposal.

Missoula is growing whether we like it or not. If we refuse to build housing within our urban core, development will simply expand outward. We'll see more prime farmland and wildlife habitat out on Mullan and in Target Range converted into subdivisions. Towns like Florence, Frenchtown, Arlee and Clinton will become mere bedroom communities for Missoula. For conservation advocates, moving forward with the Larchmont proposal is an absolute must.

It is hard to overstate the Larchmont proposal's potential impact — as far as we can tell, it would be the largest affordable housing project in Montana history. It would be a major loss for our community if the county says no. We understand this proposal, like all development proposals, may not satisfy everyone. However, we simply cannot delay action on affordable housing any longer.

Shane Morigeau, Senate District 48; Ellie Boldman, Senate District 45; and Danny Tenenbaum, House District 95.

