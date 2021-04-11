Opinion: After HB 677, let’s come to the table rather than resort to government intervention

That entire process helped us better understand the concerns of our neighbors, ensured that all sides were heard, and created more certainty for everyone. It is a testament to American Prairie’s sincere commitment to work through tough issues and find real solutions.

We also have a long history of supporting private, market-based approaches to conservation that keep working lands working. We partner with ranchers to provide financial incentives for wildlife-friendly land management practices, and we currently have multi-year grazing lease agreements with more than a dozen local ranchers on many of our properties in Phillips, Valley, Fergus, Blaine, Chouteau and Petroleum counties.

We will continue to purchase land when it makes sense for us as willing buyers, engaging with willing sellers. Across the state, nonprofits including American Prairie have used voluntary land purchases to do things like keep lands working, expand public access, and safeguard outdoor options for all Montanans. American Prairie is opening up new opportunities for hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping, and more.

Montana's hunting community in particular would have been limited by HB 677. By cutting off certain buyers, this legislation could have accelerated the trend of new landowners purchasing land and closing it off to the public for good.