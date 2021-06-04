Opinion: AG's opinion against critical race theory has serious legal defects

The Montana attorney general May 27 opinion described in the Missoulian ill-serves Montana by reflecting ideological claptrap masquerading as legal analysis. It also embarrasses the state by triggering “Montana’s top prosecutor bans critical race theory” national headlines.
I do not endorse critical race theory (CRT) or antiracism because I find aspects of both academically suspect. Banning them because they make students uncomfortable, however, likely violates the law; undermines education quality; and perpetuates the myth that the U.S. has no inherent racial problems. CRT and antiracism do little more than challenge conventional thinking about studying race relations. The U.S. is not a racist country, but we kid ourselves if we think the U.S. has only a few racists or that schools should not teach race relations from victim perspectives.
The opinion has serious legal defects. As a curriculum teaching ban, it exceeds attorney general authority. The Montana Constitution empowers the Board of Public Education, local school boards and the Board of Regents to supervise and control Montana public education. This necessarily includes curriculum and excludes attorney general involvement. Moreover, the opinion mainly uses cherry-picked U.S. Supreme Court concurring and dissenting opinions, not majority decisions, falsely implying that concurrences and dissents reflect the law. Concurrences and dissents are OK to advocate what one thinks the law should be; but constitute legal deception when used to declare anything illegal. If the opinion would cite the late Justice Antonin Scalia, it must include the Scalia majority R.A.V. decision protecting racially offensive speech from government censorship because R.A.V. is binding law. Opinion lip service to the First Amendment and academic freedom likewise misses the point in suggesting they may not apply to race-related assignments troubling to students — with no example of what is allowed.
The opinion also contains glaring historical omissions. Like the attorney general, I cherish the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. Unlike him, I recognize their flaws. To get southern state and Declaration approval, the signers had to reject including slavery abolition. Neither slaves, nor women for that matter, received equality afforded Anglo males. The opinion further downplays endemic race discrimination following the Civil War, despite the Constitution’s post-war 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to ban it, as courts looked the other way.
Here’s what the opinion seemingly covers in classroom teaching, learning, discussions and topics:
• Historical racial abuses faced by Montana Indians from their perspective as part of Montana Indian Education laws, akin to studying English without literary authors.
• Book, play and film assignments requiring students to read lines, write papers or discuss racial atrocities; or law school reenactments of race discrimination cases like Brown v. Board of Education, requiring students to role-play lawyers, judges, clients and witnesses.
• Slavery, when teachers face questions about why it matters today using textbooks still describing slaves as "happy."
• Holocaust causes resulting from Hitler’s demented Aryan race superiority ideas; or reasons for the new federal hate crime law following the Atlanta Asian women murders.
• Gandhi’s and Mandela’s importance because of the racial injustices they fought.
Such activities should make students uncomfortable, which the opinion would prohibit.
Let's ask what is really happening. Some states have enacted laws to ban teaching CRT and antiracism. This flows from a national movement to whitewash actual U.S. history in favor of historical fiction, including recent actual history about Black Lives Matter and last January’s U.S. Capitol attack.
"Inherit the Wind," warrants paraphrasing here. Soon, “with banners flying and with drums beating we’ll be marching backward, through the glorious ages of that Sixteenth Century when bigots burned the man who dared bring enlightenment and intelligence to the human mind!” Let’s keep this from happening.
David Aronofsky is a retired Montana lawyer, University of Montana general counsel, and UM School of Law and College of Education faculty member. He has also been a licensed secondary school history and government teacher for 50 years. The views here are personal and not of any other person or entity.