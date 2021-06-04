Opinion: AG's opinion against critical race theory has serious legal defects

I do not endorse critical race theory (CRT) or antiracism because I find aspects of both academically suspect. Banning them because they make students uncomfortable, however, likely violates the law; undermines education quality; and perpetuates the myth that the U.S. has no inherent racial problems. CRT and antiracism do little more than challenge conventional thinking about studying race relations. The U.S. is not a racist country, but we kid ourselves if we think the U.S. has only a few racists or that schools should not teach race relations from victim perspectives.

The opinion has serious legal defects. As a curriculum teaching ban, it exceeds attorney general authority. The Montana Constitution empowers the Board of Public Education, local school boards and the Board of Regents to supervise and control Montana public education. This necessarily includes curriculum and excludes attorney general involvement. Moreover, the opinion mainly uses cherry-picked U.S. Supreme Court concurring and dissenting opinions, not majority decisions, falsely implying that concurrences and dissents reflect the law. Concurrences and dissents are OK to advocate what one thinks the law should be; but constitute legal deception when used to declare anything illegal. If the opinion would cite the late Justice Antonin Scalia, it must include the Scalia majority R.A.V. decision protecting racially offensive speech from government censorship because R.A.V. is binding law. Opinion lip service to the First Amendment and academic freedom likewise misses the point in suggesting they may not apply to race-related assignments troubling to students — with no example of what is allowed.