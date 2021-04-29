Opinion: Amended bill targets nonprofits

Think of the businesses in your local community. How could a portion of $250,000 help them keep their current employees? How could a portion serve your community for a while longer until business picks up again? I've had to say goodbye to a number of local favorites, like the KettleHouse Northside taproom. I’m sure they would have been thrilled to get this assistance from a fund that specifically meant to help them through the impacts of the pandemic.

Unemployment in Montana rose over the last year, and we could spend that money on the job training to help folks re-enter the workforce with higher-paying jobs, giving a boost to our economy. That seems like a common-sense allocation of taxpayer funding. Why doesn’t the Legislature want to invest in our workers?

If legislators aren’t interested in protecting workers and businesses, why not invest in our infrastructure?

Heck, even fixing the potholes on the roads by my house seems like a better use of money than investigating groups that people join voluntarily. Are we really going to spend $250,000 hunting down every environmental group in Montana to ensure their paperwork is in order? Isn’t that what the IRS is for?

I’d say that’s just my two cents, but maybe I’m better off starting a “Common Cents” recovery fund for Montanans who have better budget sense than this amendment to HB 693.

James Walter owns and operates a small business based in Missoula.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0