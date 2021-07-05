Opinion: "America the Beautiful" Plan helps ensure national parks are protected, accessible

I served the National Park Service for 40 years and I have seen the impacts of climate change at parks across the country. Here in Montana, Glacier National Park is on the front lines of the climate crisis. The park is warming at nearly two times the global average . While melting glaciers are the most obvious example of the impacts of climate change, park wildlife is struggling with changing habitat while human visitors are contending with hotter weather and greater risk of wildfire. Irreplaceable natural and cultural resources are at risk. The president’s Plan promises to combat some of the most harmful impacts of our changing climate.

Following my career with the NPS I’ve lived in Montana for over 15 years. Both work and retirement experiences have given me a firsthand look at how much Montanans value their public lands, especially our national parks. So I’m thrilled to see that on the heels of the America the Beautiful Plan, the NPS has committed to the distribution of $150 million in funding to local communities through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program. This program will help communities with the greatest needs to create new urban parks closer to home and breathe life into existing outdoor spaces so more people can spend more time outdoors.