Opinion: American energy independence makes the world safer

I have no doubt we are all watching the events in Ukraine with horror. And yet, we are seeing the inspirational courage of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their families, liberty and land.

The Biden administration’s failure in Afghanistan and their inability to deliver a deterrent to Putin over the past year has given the world a clear message: America under Biden cannot protect or defend freedom. Our allies no longer trust us and our adversaries no longer fear us. America and our allies are only able to cast ineffective sanctions in response. Why? Because Russia has an energy stranglehold on Europe.

When I first campaigned for Congress, a key part of my platform was achieving American energy independence using all forms of energy. As a congressman, we made progress lifting the export ban on oil and helped the Crow Nation develop their coal resources. But we were still lagging and decisive action at the cabinet level was needed.

When I was secretary of the interior, we were able to increase oil production from 8.3 million barrels a day to 12.5 million, which made us the world's largest producer of energy. We also leased massive offshore wind projects and developed renewables. The cost of gas was a couple bucks and America was manufacturing again. America’s energy independence was achieved in just two years and we were able to do it with record safety while reducing emissions.

Naysayers claimed it was impossible to reach energy independence. We proved them wrong. More importantly, we proved to the American people that when the USA is free from excessive regulation and adopts pro-energy policies, we can serve the world with clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

Why America energy independence matters:

1. A cleaner environment — It’s better to produce energy in America under reasonable regulation than to produce it overseas with no regulation. American-made energy is cleaner and more efficient than products produced in Russia, Africa, or the Middle East.

2. A stronger economy — I don’t have to tell you the impact of high energy prices. You’re feeling it at the gas pump, the thermostat, and every time the electric bill comes. And if you’re a business owner, you see the costs to produce rising and your margins shrinking.

3. A safer nation – When America is energy dominant, we can supply our allies with affordable energy and check our adversaries. More importantly, America does not have to deploy troops overseas and waste our treasure protecting foreign oil interests.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a reminder that NATO’s response would be far different if Europe could rely on American energy. But rather than build energy capacity to support NATO and our allies, Joe Biden is canceling domestic oil and gas leases, canceling critical pipelines, penalizing fossil fuel investment, and begging OPEC to produce more oil.

But we can easily get back to a position of American energy dominance with the right policy:

1. Approve and expedite construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

2. Lift the moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal land and offshore.

3. Scrap the Green New Deal and put all forms of American-made energy on the same playing field.

4. End imports of Russian oil and gas and Chinese-made solar panels and wind turbines.

5. Approve and expedite construction of LNG terminals and a supporting tanker fleet.

6. Expedite the permit process for critical infrastructure.

If it wasn’t fixable, I wouldn’t take it on. Energy was affordable, productivity was high, and the world was safer when we had a booming American energy industry. We did it once, and we’ll do it again.

Ryan Zinke previously served as secretary of the interior, as Montana’s congressman and 23 years as a Navy SEAL. He is running for Congress in Montana’s new western congressional district.

