Opinion: An 8-second hearing

The amendments to HB 648 completely exempt the Colstrip power plant’s operator from any compliance with the Major Facility Siting Act (MFSA) if it chooses to switch its fuel source from Montana coal mined at the Rosebud Mine to coal from, say, Wyoming, which isn’t subject to Montana’s Coal Severance Tax.

That is a huge decision that affects every Montanan. Eight seconds isn’t a heck of a lot of time for anyone to do a good job — if such a thing is possible — in picking the right winners and losers. It isn’t a lot of time for anyone to make reasonably informed decisions on anything.

In this case, Westmoreland and 300-plus high-wage workers in Colstrip got the short end of the stick. Westmoreland has invested tens of millions of dollars into the mine, its workers at Rosebud, and the community. And it has done so while paying hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes that have benefited the entire state.

Quite simply, these amendments are about allowing the plant’s operator to side-step a major law designed to protect the state. Why? So it can switch to a fuel source that isn’t as highly taxed and squeeze a bit more profit out of Colstrip.