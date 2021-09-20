Opinion: Ankney's misleading arguments

We all know that in order to solve a problem we must first admit that there is one. State Sen. Duane Ankney continues to imply in his Sept. 17 guest column in the Missoulian that climate change is not real, nor does it pose a serious threat to our country, our security or our planet.
He is also loathe to admit that there are a number of states who will soon no longer buy the coal-by-wire electricity produced at Colstrip. So, truly, it is not the "$3.5 trillion Congressional budget package" he refers to that should worry him.
I know all this because I spoke with the senator at length in November 2016 when I tried to gain his support for a Natrium advanced reactor system at Colstrip. This is the system Wyoming will soon deploy in order to more fully utilize the existing infrastructure and transmission capabilities at one of its soon-to-close coal-fired power plants. Plans call for Wyoming's Natrium reactor to be in operation as soon as 2028. So, to put this as bluntly and plainly as I can, Sen. Ankney squandered the same clean-energy opportunity for Colstrip that will soon benefit the state of Wyoming, its economy and its workforce.
It is hard to know where to begin countering the numerous misleading arguments state Sen. Duane Ankney makes in his guest column. So I will start with the first one, where he writes about "... the left's latest scheme to eliminate affordable, reliable fossil fuel energy," and continues to to say "... energy-producing states like Montana will pay the price in terms of lost jobs and economic output." On the contrary senator, a more far-sighted state like Wyoming has now begun to view the climate crisis as an opportunity to transform itself into a clean energy-producing state that will provide good, clean well-paying jobs in the process
I could continue by countering the senator's claim that, "No one knows how all that energy would be replaced," except for the fact that I already have. Even if Sen. Ankney doesn't know the answer, Wyoming does! There other similarly erroneous claims in his column that are too numerous to counter in this limited space.
The $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan proposed by the Biden Administration that Sen. Ankney discredits is designed to slow climate change and harden our infrastructure to withstand climate-caused damage; it is also designed to enhance America's global economic competitiveness.
So, considering the unprecedented and increasingly severe wildfires, hurricanes, floods and other climate-related disasters that impact our nation and the world, hopefully enough evidence has accumulated to cause all Americans to realize the fact that climate change is real and that it poses a threat to civilization as we know it.
It is long past time to rally behind efforts to fix the climate crisis so we don't leave an unlivable planet for our children and grandchildren. However, it is still not too late to do so by rapidly employing a combination of wind, solar, hydro and advanced reactors that, together, can provide abundant amounts of clean, sustainable and reliable electricity. This must include sufficient electricity to power our nation as well as the increased amounts that will be needed to transition from gas to electric-powered vehicles.
Amazingly, at the end of his column, Sen. Ankney attempts to place blame on U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for the impending closure of Colstrip. No, senator, because you continue to remain stuck in the past and resist new and better solutions for Colstrip, the blame will rest squarely on your shoulders!
Bob Balhiser is a retired engineer with an interest in clean energy solutions. He recently authored the SJ-3 Legislative Study Resolution on advanced reactor systems to provide a carbon-free, clean energy future for Colstrip.