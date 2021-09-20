Opinion: Ankney's misleading arguments

We all know that in order to solve a problem we must first admit that there is one. State Sen. Duane Ankney continues to imply in his Sept. 17 guest column in the Missoulian that climate change is not real, nor does it pose a serious threat to our country, our security or our planet.

He is also loathe to admit that there are a number of states who will soon no longer buy the coal-by-wire electricity produced at Colstrip. So, truly, it is not the "$3.5 trillion Congressional budget package" he refers to that should worry him.

I know all this because I spoke with the senator at length in November 2016 when I tried to gain his support for a Natrium advanced reactor system at Colstrip. This is the system Wyoming will soon deploy in order to more fully utilize the existing infrastructure and transmission capabilities at one of its soon-to-close coal-fired power plants. Plans call for Wyoming's Natrium reactor to be in operation as soon as 2028. So, to put this as bluntly and plainly as I can, Sen. Ankney squandered the same clean-energy opportunity for Colstrip that will soon benefit the state of Wyoming, its economy and its workforce.