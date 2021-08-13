 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Arrange rail shipment to help with hay shortage
0 Comments
Guest column

Opinion: Arrange rail shipment to help with hay shortage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale:

Due to the severe drought in Montana, forage for grazing has been seriously reduced and some livestock operations are having to supplement their pastures and rangeland by feeding hay.

Dry-land hay production has been only a fraction of the amount produced in average years. Much of the hay being produced in Montana in 2021 is from irrigated acreages and the asking price is very expensive. These two factors are resulting in a shortage of affordable hay for winter feeding, which is forcing some cattlemen to begin selling livestock.

Most of the western United States is abnormally dry, but we have heard from producers in Wisconsin and Kentucky who have hay for sale at a nominal price. However, trucking charges from those states to Montana would add considerably to the cost of the hay.

We have heard of one instance of a railroad shipment of hay from out of state to Shelby. It seems obvious to us that shipping a large quantity of hay by rail would be less expensive than hauling by individual semi-trucks. We would like to know if you could request federal agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture and Department of Transportation, to arrange for shipping hay into Montana by rail to locations where stockmen could pick it up.

We are also open to any other means of getting much-needed winter livestock forage into Montana at a cost that is affordable to stockmen.

Your attention to this critical situation will be very much appreciated.

Doug Campbell is a board member of the Montana Cattlemen’s Association. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion: We deserve better
Columnists

Opinion: We deserve better

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he is against the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it will increase the federal debt by $256 billion over 10…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News