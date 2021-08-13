Opinion: Arrange rail shipment to help with hay shortage

Dear U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale:

Due to the severe drought in Montana, forage for grazing has been seriously reduced and some livestock operations are having to supplement their pastures and rangeland by feeding hay.

Dry-land hay production has been only a fraction of the amount produced in average years. Much of the hay being produced in Montana in 2021 is from irrigated acreages and the asking price is very expensive. These two factors are resulting in a shortage of affordable hay for winter feeding, which is forcing some cattlemen to begin selling livestock.

Most of the western United States is abnormally dry, but we have heard from producers in Wisconsin and Kentucky who have hay for sale at a nominal price. However, trucking charges from those states to Montana would add considerably to the cost of the hay.

We have heard of one instance of a railroad shipment of hay from out of state to Shelby. It seems obvious to us that shipping a large quantity of hay by rail would be less expensive than hauling by individual semi-trucks. We would like to know if you could request federal agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture and Department of Transportation, to arrange for shipping hay into Montana by rail to locations where stockmen could pick it up.