Opinion: Ask about tax credit, share child care ideas

The importance of quality, affordable care for our children crosses partisan and urban-rural divides, and the pandemic highlighted how deeply our economy relies on support for young families. When schools, preschools and day cares closed over the past year and a half, parents across Montana were forced to navigate how to stay in the workforce while making sure their kids had the care they needed. With schools and care centers reopening, some of that strain is easing, but because of the sharp decline in child care availability and rising costs, child care remains out of reach for many Montana families.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 171 child care programs across the state have closed. Montana currently has less than 30% of the licensed daycare slots needed, and that number falls to 15% in rural communities. While monthly child care costs can be as much as a mortgage, the median annual income for child care workers is $10.99/hour or $22,860 annually.
Without reliable, affordable child care, parents can’t go to work. Without parents in the workforce, we intensify our labor shortage. Business owners are ready to hire Montanans, and Montanans are ready to work, but we need to address the real barrier of making sure their kiddos are safe and cared for. Durable child care solutions will require bringing business leaders, parents, providers, educators and public sector leaders together. But while we work on long-term solutions, help is here right now for Montana families.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, families with children are now eligible to receive the first monthly installment of the newly expanded child tax credit. Over the next year, Montana families will receive between $3,000 and $3,600 for each of their children. Families can use these tax credits to cover costs like child care, helping to put the price of quality care closer within reach. Most families receive their tax credits automatically, but for those who didn’t, sign up at childtaxcredit.gov.
This is meaningful and immediate relief for thousands of Montanans who need it now. The child tax credits buy us some time to secure long-term solutions for working Montana families. Our Democratic caucus is looking towards the next legislative session with proposals like paid family leave, so that parents can stay home with a new baby or a sick child without losing all of their wages or jeopardizing their job. We are prioritizing policies that expand the child care workforce, increase wages for child care workers, incentivize the development of new child care facilities, and ultimately increase the number of available spots.
Our economic recovery begins with supporting our working families. By prioritizing high-paying jobs, quality care for our kiddos, and the availability of affordable housing, we can begin to build long-term prosperity for Montanans.
I’ll end with two favors to ask of you. First, tell your family, friends and neighbors about the child tax credit so they can access that immediate relief. Second, tell me about your ideas for how to support working families and address the challenges of child care. We need your creativity, perspective and solutions.
Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, represents House District 63 in the Montana Legislature.