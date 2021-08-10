Opinion: Ask about tax credit, share child care ideas

The importance of quality, affordable care for our children crosses partisan and urban-rural divides, and the pandemic highlighted how deeply our economy relies on support for young families. When schools, preschools and day cares closed over the past year and a half, parents across Montana were forced to navigate how to stay in the workforce while making sure their kids had the care they needed. With schools and care centers reopening, some of that strain is easing, but because of the sharp decline in child care availability and rising costs, child care remains out of reach for many Montana families.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 171 child care programs across the state have closed. Montana currently has less than 30% of the licensed daycare slots needed, and that number falls to 15% in rural communities. While monthly child care costs can be as much as a mortgage, the median annual income for child care workers is $10.99/hour or $22,860 annually.