Opinion: Avoid falling prey to fake ticket scams

A message to our beloved patrons:
'Tis the season for sunshine, gatherings with loved ones, cold KettleHouse beer on the amphitheater lawn and, of course, live music! We are thrilled to be hosting Logjam Presents shows again and your presence at our events truly makes all the hard work worthwhile.
Unfortunately, there are also some challenges associated with the return of events regarding third-party ticketing platforms, scalping and falsified tickets. With the first few shows of the summer under our belt, we wanted to share some information with the public on reported scams, along with some tips and guidance on how to avoid grossly overpriced tickets and the potential disappointment of being turned away at the gate.
One of the most common starting points for ticket purchasers is typing key words such as “Name of Act + Venue + City” into an online search engine. It will quickly become evident that third-party ticketing sites will often run ads using these same keywords, which appear at the very top of the search results. Unfortunately, many of our patrons can be duped in this process and inadvertently led astray.
We are aware that many fans will turn to these resale sites (StubHub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, etc.) in the event that a show is sold out, and though we do see many valid tickets originating from these sources, we are also aware that these sites can be used for fraudulent purposes.
Tip: Always begin a search for tickets on our website, www.logjampresents.com, and from there, select the event and follow the link to the ticketing page. Our ticketing platform is Etix, which will be listed in the URL, as the vendor on your credit card statement, and the sender of the electronic tickets to email.
Please be aware that there is also the potential for the original purchaser to distribute more than one copy of the same barcode. We have also seen instances of tickets sold on a number of resale sites that are photoshopped with the name of the intended show above a former event’s barcode. In this case, the ticket appeared legitimate, complete with Logjam branding and formatting.
Tip: Be mindful when purchasing tickets from somebody that you don’t know, and be especially wary when sending money through applications such as Venmo or PayPal. If at all possible, suggest meeting outside of the venue to receive the tickets where they can be scanned and validated at the source. The original purchaser can also request to have the tickets transferred to will-call and add you as an alternate pick-up on the order. All legitimate confirmation emails will come directly from Etix.
We are committed to a safe and honest purchasing process and here are some of the steps that we have put in place to best protect our patrons:
1. Enabled bot stoppers on ticketing pages. (This is why you will often see a CAPTCHA before proceeding to your cart.)
2. Set a ticket limit of four per patron for high-demand shows. (This enables more people to access tickets during the initial on-sale.)
3. Reported fraudulent activities to the authorities.
4. Refused to partner with (or set aside ticket inventory for) external selling platforms.
5. Conducted regular reviews of ticket buyers to identify potential scalpers.
We greatly appreciate your patronage and want your Logjam Presents experience to be a positive one from the time you purchase your tickets to the final encore of the show! Please reach out to us at boxoffice@logjampresents.com with any questions, information or reports of fraud. Our team looks forward to a great rest of the summer with you in attendance.
Emily Rapacz is manager of the Logjam Box Office.