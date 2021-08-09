Opinion: Avoid falling prey to fake ticket scams

Tip: Always begin a search for tickets on our website, www.logjampresents.com, and from there, select the event and follow the link to the ticketing page. Our ticketing platform is Etix, which will be listed in the URL, as the vendor on your credit card statement, and the sender of the electronic tickets to email.

Please be aware that there is also the potential for the original purchaser to distribute more than one copy of the same barcode. We have also seen instances of tickets sold on a number of resale sites that are photoshopped with the name of the intended show above a former event’s barcode. In this case, the ticket appeared legitimate, complete with Logjam branding and formatting.

Tip: Be mindful when purchasing tickets from somebody that you don’t know, and be especially wary when sending money through applications such as Venmo or PayPal. If at all possible, suggest meeting outside of the venue to receive the tickets where they can be scanned and validated at the source. The original purchaser can also request to have the tickets transferred to will-call and add you as an alternate pick-up on the order. All legitimate confirmation emails will come directly from Etix.

We are committed to a safe and honest purchasing process and here are some of the steps that we have put in place to best protect our patrons: