Opinion: Back to school: Making sure kids are properly insured

You send your kids out into the world excited they're becoming their own person, while still being protective and worried about them. Besides giving your kids advice and occasionally (or likely more often than you would like) sending them money, there is one significant thing you can do to protect your kids in the real world. Moving your children out of the house without proper insurance could spell disaster that could follow them the rest of their life.

We all do ill-advised things when we are young. The fact of the matter is, young people are much more likely to injure themselves doing something that probably "seemed like a good idea at the time." Having health insurance is a must for your children. If your health insurance plan covers dependents, you can keep your child on your plan until they turn 26 years old. If your health plan does not cover dependents or you're uninsured, many colleges and universities offer student health insurance plans. Individual plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace may also be an option. Make sure to check what coverage is available and consider your child's health needs. Ensure they have a copy of their insurance card when moving away from home and know which doctors are in their network. Just as important, make sure you, your spouse or a trusted family member or friend is listed as an emergency contact with their school.