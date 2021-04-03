Opinion: Bad bills attack access, property rights

The current session of the Montana Legislature has been disheartening (to say the least) for all of us who treasure the state’s abundant and unequaled outdoor opportunities. Some of us hunt and fish, while others hike, climb, float, ski and enjoy our natural bounty in other ways, but the current onslaught of bad ideas from Helena threatens us all. In this target-rich environment for outrage, maintaining focus can be difficult, but two proposals stand out for attention now.

Senate Bill 354, as amended, purports to clarify the matter of prescriptive easements, the established principle by which continued use that meets clearly defined criteria establishes legal access across property owned by another party. Such easements are particularly important to Montana’s broad based outdoor community, as they often provide the only access to over one million acres of “landlocked” public property in the state.