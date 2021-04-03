Opinion: Bad bills attack access, property rights

The current session of the Montana Legislature has been disheartening (to say the least) for all of us who treasure the state’s abundant and unequaled outdoor opportunities. Some of us hunt and fish, while others hike, climb, float, ski and enjoy our natural bounty in other ways, but the current onslaught of bad ideas from Helena threatens us all. In this target-rich environment for outrage, maintaining focus can be difficult, but two proposals stand out for attention now.
Senate Bill 354, as amended, purports to clarify the matter of prescriptive easements, the established principle by which continued use that meets clearly defined criteria establishes legal access across property owned by another party. Such easements are particularly important to Montana’s broad based outdoor community, as they often provide the only access to over one million acres of “landlocked” public property in the state.
As written, however, SB 354 provides more confusion than clarity. In addition to its ambiguous language, the bill unrealistically establishes a 2022 deadline for all prescriptive easements to be filed with new state bureaucracy. By defining those who can apply for such easements as an “individual or government entity,” the bill’s language specifically excludes from the process the nonprofit organizations that have done so much to establish public access to public lands.
Cutting through its obtuse language reveals this bill’s real purpose: to prevent Montanans from enjoying what they already own, often reserving vast tracts of Montana public land for the exclusive enjoyment of wealthy out of state landowners.
Now on to House Bill 677, a bill that would prohibit Montana ranchers from selling land to non-profit organizations. A reasonable person might wonder why such an idea would even arise. The answer is simple. HB 677 is a political pitch to opponents of one specific nonprofit organization whose merits or faults don’t warrant discussion here. Perhaps instead of drafting bad laws, its sponsors should consider the law of unintended consequences.
For many within our agricultural community, the retirement program is the ranch. If heirs want to continue the operation, great — but that’s not always so, in which case retiring farmers and ranchers may need to sell their property to fund their retirement. It’s hard to understand how restricting their pool of potential buyers helps them. I always considered the ability of a willing seller to deal with their party of choice a basic private property right. This bill’s supporters must feel differently.
Although these two bills address different topics, they have important features in common. Both are solutions in search of a problem. And while I am not a legal scholar, it seems clear to me that because of their poorly written language and sharp departure from long established precedent, both, if enacted, will invite lengthy legal challenge. The cost of defending these bad ideas will then be borne by Montana taxpayers.
Currently SB 354 is headed to conference committee and HB 677 has been tabled. I encourage readers to contact their legislators and ask them to keep these two bad bills from seeing the light of day.
Don Thomas of Lewistown writes about the outdoors for numerous national publications.