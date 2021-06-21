Opinion: Bad drought and dead trout tragedy foreseeable and avoidable

After a flood of negative national press in 1985, Schwinden shuffled the problem off to his newly appointed Governor’s Drought Task Force and started the state’s effort to find workable solutions to the many and varied problems of severe drought.

In 1988, another drought assailed Montana, more than 2 million acres of Yellowstone National Park burned and the national news was here once again as dead fish lined the banks of the hot trickles that passed for once-great blue ribbon rivers.

By the time the 1989 legislature convened it was obvious something had to be done to keep water in our rivers. The tool of choice was to allow the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to lease water for instream flows from private water rights owners. Although irrigators erroneously claimed it would “destroy Western water law,” proponents pointed out it was willing buyer, willing seller and no one was forced to lose water rights. Just the opposite, in fact, which would compensate those who found leasing their water rights to keep the rivers alive an attractive option. The measure passed into law and a few years later was expanded to allow any willing lessor and lessee to lease water rights for instream flows.