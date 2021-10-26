Opinion: Balancing accountability and treatment in Missoula Municipal Court

I feel it is my duty, as a judicial candidate, to let the voters know how a judge balances the interests of the community, accountability for misbehavior, and the necessity to get troubled individuals to the treatment they need.

Former public defender Ryan Aikin tells a good story, but not a complete one, about my sentencing of his client “for stealing two bottles of hard lemonade.” His client appeared in front of me in early 2020 for a change of plea on four of his 41 cases in our Municipal Court. The last of his cases that morning was for a 13th theft offense. In total, he had compiled 70 citations, comprising 41 separate cases in less than 48 months. He also had failed to appear in court no less than 47 times over that period.

When I saw this individual, the system was not working for him. Something had to change. It was inexplicable that after four years of committing thefts and other crimes from businesses and residences all over Missoula, clearly related to substance abuse struggles, his public defender had never pushed treatment or secured an evaluation for chemical dependency. I was a public defender for the state of Montana for more than five years and during that time, if I had failed to direct my client to the support he needed, I would have been considered derelict in my professional responsibility.

In this case, I sentenced the individual to jail, with the condition that as soon as he obtained a chemical dependency evaluation and engaged in treatment, the remainder of his jail sentence would be suspended. This sentence was not about “two bottles of hard lemonade.” It wasn’t about my being offended by a few swear words in the courtroom. Instead, I did what I thought was best to both protect the community and provide an incentive for this individual to get the treatment he so desperately needed.

Mr. Aiken asserts there was no way for this individual to get an evaluation in the jail. To be very clear, evaluations are routinely done at the jail. There are professionals in the community and on retainer from the public defender’s office to do such evaluations — a fact Aiken, an attorney, surely knows.

The case was appealed to the District Court. The District Court remanded the case for re-sentencing, stating in part:

• “The Court does not find the sentence was an abuse of discretion, as there very well may be valid reasons, as argued by the city, for the length of the sentence in this case.”

• “To be clear, this Court is not making a finding that the sentencing judge in the Municipal Court imposed the sentence for any improper reason.”

(Order in Cause No. DC-20-121, May 21, 2020, Hon. Jason Marks, District Court Judge, emphasis added).

What I had neglected to do, according to the District Court ruling, was to enumerate the reasons for the sentence — the 41 cases, the 70 separate citations for violations of the law, the need to protect the community, and need to get this individual into treatment.

Judges are faced with difficult decisions every day. The community deserves protection and people have to be held accountable. As a judge, I am always going to direct individuals to the treatment they need.

By the way, Mr. Aikin skipped the best part of this story — its ending. This individual went to inpatient treatment, successfully completed treatment, and had the entirety of his remaining jail time suspended. As of this writing, he has not appeared on new charges in Municipal Court.

Ethan Lerman is a Missoula Municipal Court judge.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0