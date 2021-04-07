Opinion: Ballot review prompts concerns about election integrity

Montana got to see firsthand how well a mail-in election goes. If the results from Missoula County are any indication, it didn't go well.

Local state Rep. Brad Tschida conducted a review of Missoula votes with the assistance of the Missoula County Elections Office. He found 4,592 out of all 72,491 mail-in ballots did not have envelopes — 6.33% of the total. That is a real problem. It is against the law to count mail-in votes if there is no envelope. There is no way to match up signatures to verify if the vote is from a registered voter or to determine if the ballot was cast on time, as there is no date to check.

When local attorney Quentin Rhoades asked Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman about this, Seaman provided no explanation for the envelope undercount. Seaman now claims those conducting the ballot review didn’t have the proper training or procedures, but counting envelopes isn’t difficult. County election officials set up the process for the count, they supervised the count, and those doing the count did exactly as they were told by the election officials.

Indeed, those doing the count were told that they may have been given the same envelopes twice to count.