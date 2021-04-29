Opinion: Be leery of changes to America's e-commerce system

As a longtime business owner and someone who is deeply committed to Montana’s economic prosperity, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to adapt to the rapid changes in markets and day-to-day demands. Now, as small businesses try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we support them and our local economies. Unfortunately, Congress is considering changes to America’s electronic payment system, changes that would have a disproportionate impact on rural states like Montana.
Electronic payment systems, including credit cards, have been an invaluable tool during this pandemic, helping businesses survive while staying safe and socially distant. E-commerce doubled across the U.S. during the pandemic, helping to support our economy during the worst quarter in history.
That’s why I oppose changes to this system that would jeopardize small business’ ability to take full advantage of using electronic payments. Several years ago, Congress passed a law, often referred to as the Durbin amendment, that changed how the swipe or “interchange fees” on debit card transactions were calculated. It resulted in consumers and small businesses having to pay much, much more. On the other hand, massive, big box retailers were able to take advantage of the system and increase profits. In fact, a University of Chicago Law School report estimates that consumers lost up to $25 billion because of this debit card interchange fee change.
Now these major retailers want to game the system again with credit cards, causing even more damage to consumers and small businesses at a time when we’re all just trying to get back on our feet. Small businesses will have to pay even more in interchange fees, and have to choose to either eat that additional cost, or pass it on to consumers. Consumers will have to pay more at the register, or may be restricted as to where they can use their credit cards. Capping card interchange fees would transfer an additional estimated $40 to $50 billion a year from consumers to big box stores.
Consumers will also lose out when it comes to their banking. Small banks and credit unions rely on interchange fees to cover things like fraud prevention, and to offer services like no-minimum accounts and credit card rewards. However, a credit card fee cap would be a major blow to small banks, and just like we saw when debit card fees were capped, many of them will have to cut back services that consumers rely on. What would you do if your credit card company no longer covered fraudulent charges if your card is stolen? Or if you had to have a minimum amount of money just to open an account? We saw these consequences when the Durbin amendment passed, and we can’t afford to make the same mistake with credit cards.
In Montana, anything that endangers our local economies should be off limits. Thankfully U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has had our back on this issue ever since the first change was implemented and I’m grateful he’s in Washington to keep advocating for what’s best for Montana.
If Congress were to cap credit card interchange fees, many small business owners might simply stop taking credit cards for small sales, Montana’s locally owned banks would take a hit, and consumers would be left holding the bag.
Brent Campbell is an economic development consultant and is the recently retired CEO of WGM Group. He has more than 35 years of experience in business leadership, project management, engineering, economic development, community planning and finance. He lives in Missoula.