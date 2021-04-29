Opinion: Be leery of changes to America's e-commerce system

Now these major retailers want to game the system again with credit cards, causing even more damage to consumers and small businesses at a time when we’re all just trying to get back on our feet. Small businesses will have to pay even more in interchange fees, and have to choose to either eat that additional cost, or pass it on to consumers. Consumers will have to pay more at the register, or may be restricted as to where they can use their credit cards. Capping card interchange fees would transfer an additional estimated $40 to $50 billion a year from consumers to big box stores.

Consumers will also lose out when it comes to their banking. Small banks and credit unions rely on interchange fees to cover things like fraud prevention, and to offer services like no-minimum accounts and credit card rewards. However, a credit card fee cap would be a major blow to small banks, and just like we saw when debit card fees were capped, many of them will have to cut back services that consumers rely on. What would you do if your credit card company no longer covered fraudulent charges if your card is stolen? Or if you had to have a minimum amount of money just to open an account? We saw these consequences when the Durbin amendment passed, and we can’t afford to make the same mistake with credit cards.