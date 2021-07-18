Opinion: Better Care, Better Jobs Act honors caregivers' sacrifice

Butte’s tradition of taking care of its own has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Public Health Department and Council of Commissioners have made us leaders in the state in protecting our citizens and now insuring we all get vaccinated.

Despite this, our county suffered 86 COVID-related deaths, many of which occurred in our larger shared living facilities. This has been particularly difficult as many of us struggle to keep seniors and the disabled in their homes as long as possible.

As the legal guardian of my disabled brother, who lives with cerebral palsy in a group home with five others, this issue is a constant worry. I am deeply thankful for the in-home care providers who provide individualized, compassionate care in a setting that keeps him here in Butte and closer to family.

Not everyone is so fortunate. We need to make sure there is a path that keeps our most vulnerable at home and away from large facilities. Investing in in-home care will fill good-paying professional jobs that provide disabled and elderly Montanans with the compassionate care they deserve.