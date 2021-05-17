Opinion: Better connected under the Big Sky

Without a doubt, improving access to high-speed internet was necessary before the pandemic, but since COVID hit, the “digital divide” in Montana has only become more apparent.

On May 11, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed “The ConnectMT Act — To establish broadband deployment” (Senate Bill 297) into law. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton and passed the Montana Legislature overwhelmingly.

This new law leverages $275 million in federal money available through the American Rescue Plan Act to expand broadband infrastructure and access throughout Montana. It will also leverage additional county/local matching funds of up to $175 million.

AARP Montana is encouraged that the new law will focus on frontier, unserved and underserved areas of the state, in addition to building out even stronger infrastructure where broadband already exists.