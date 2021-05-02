Opinion: Biden energy, environmental decisions take heavy toll on Montanans

Instead, our people have to pay for it themselves with higher property taxes. This is the collateral damage decisions targeting specific industries cause to bystanders. You can’t shoot at something without thinking where the bullet’s going to travel next.

We’re headed for more of the same if the president’s indefinite suspension of oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters becomes a permanent ban. About a fifth of Montana’s existing oil wells are on federal land and it’s about a third in neighboring North Dakota. Energy production on these lands supports thousands of high-paying jobs.

We are already seeing higher gasoline prices, and that’s something permanent ban would help sustain. For sure, there are other factors contributing to the increasing pump prices. But how many voters will care about those nuances when they go to the polls at the next election? They’ll remember what hurt their wallet and who did it.

All of this is happening as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, and it continues to play havoc on our economy and on jobs. At the least, the administration should assess the cost of these misguided energy policies on our country’s economy, our reliance on foreign energy and on the strength of our national security.