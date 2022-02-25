Opinion: Biden needs to respond assertively on Ukraine

As the world watches the invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s Russia, we are reminded that U.S. global posture and foreign policy decisions have profound consequences for the future of world security and peace.

As a Russian nationalist, Putin has frequently lamented the fall of the Soviet Union. He has also pursued a policy of restoring the Russian empire. For Putin, Ukraine has always been an integral part of Russia. The arrival of Russian forces in Ukraine is, therefore, from Putin’s perspective not an act of aggression against a sovereign state but an act of reclaiming a Russian province that should have never gained its independence.

The Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008, Moscow’s military intervention in Syria, the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, and Russia’s recent military intervention in Kazakhstan, clearly demonstrate that Putin is willing to use military force to protect what he sees as Russia’s sphere of influence.

Putin, a former KGB agent, was humiliated by the collapse of the Soviet Union and the loss of Russian power in eastern Europe. Former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as former members of the Warsaw Pact, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania have all joined NATO and with it, they have received guarantees of collective protection against any future attack by Russia. These countries have also become members of the European Union.

When Ukraine decided to follow the model set by its neighbors and sign an association agreement with the European Union in late 2013, Putin drew a red line. Had it been signed, that agreement would have resulted in a free-trade deal between the European Union and Ukraine, which would have allowed Ukraine to divorce its largest trading partner, Russia. Worse, it would have removed Ukraine as a buffer state, making the European Union the immediate neighbor of Russia.

Russia’s encroachment on Ukrainian sovereignty began with its occupation of Crimea in February–March 2014. President Obama’s response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea was economic sanctions, which did not leave any major impact on the Russian economy and the corrupt Russian political establishment surrounding Putin. Obama believed that because of its geography and economic ties, Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, fell under the Russian sphere of influence, and that the country was to be dominated by Russia no matter what Washington did.

More recently, the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan sent the wrong signal to Moscow and Beijing, creating the impression that the United States was retreating from key strategic regions in the world and abandoning its role as the sole global superpower. Although the Biden administration forecasted Putin’s moves correctly, it failed to respond to aggressive moves by Moscow, squandering several opportunities to implement policies that could have prevented Putin from encroaching on the sovereignty of the Ukrainian state. In March 2021 when Russia initiated its latest campaign against Ukraine, the Biden administration was busy planning a hasty pullout from Afghanistan so that the president would be able to celebrate the end of American involvement in that country on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

As a new Cold War commences, President Biden has to respond assertively to the threat posed by Moscow with a set of devastating economic sanctions backed by a strong political resolve, which would reassure America’s allies of Washington’s commitment to the security of Europe. The failure to do so would only encourage other world powers such as China to adopt aggressive policies and threaten the security of countries such as Taiwan.

Mehrdad Kia is director of the Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center and professor of history at the University of Montana.

