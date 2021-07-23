Opinion: Biden, Tester working to stop corporate abuse, protect consumers

President Biden signed 72 directives in a series of executive orders to try to rein in corporate abuse and to create a more competitive marketplace. These directives are instructing agencies to investigate anticompetitive practices and to create a more level playing field. One of the directives instructs the Federal Trade Commission to force equipment manufacturers to allow us the right to repair our own equipment. Another directive instructs the USDA to stop corporate monopolies from labeling imported meat with a Product of USA label.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, has also introduced the Special Meat Investigator Act that empowers an investigator with subpoena powers to stop meat packers from price gouging consumers and producers. He has also sponsored bills that will create more transparency in the marketplace.

The corporate monopolies were unleashed in the 1980s and have been expanding and taking advantage of the American consumers at an unbridled pace. For example, prior to 1980 the largest four packers only processed about 25% of the beef and pork, and now they process over 84%.