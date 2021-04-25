Opinion: Biden's welcome return to normalcy

Administration advocacy. Cabinet members are making regular appearances on network and cable television shows. Presidential tweets are mainly factual, rare and, as Politico recently put it, “unimaginably conventional.”

This conscious lowering of the presidential profile has prompted comments from administration critics questioning the extent to which Biden himself is running his own administration.

“Is he really in charge?” tweeted Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn last week. That echoed the frequent questions from conservative commentators about Biden’s mental capacity, but Cornyn said on "Fox News Sunday" he was only asking a question, not suggesting “anything about the president's competency or physical or mental (state).”

Biden’s conduct of the presidency has hardly been flawless. He is still trying to get a grasp on the immigration problem. His comments have included occasional misstatements and exaggerations like the claim his recovery plan would create 19 million new jobs or his likening of Georgia’s new voter restrictions to the racist “Jim Crow” era.