Opinion: Big Tobacco uses flavors to lure customers into lifetime of addiction

Tobacco addiction is not a choice. Research shows nearly 70% of people who smoke want to quit and about half of people who smoke make a quit attempt every year. The tobacco industry knows it must keep customers addicted, and companies use insidious approaches to maintain a customer base. Menthol and flavors have played a major role in the addiction equation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made a crucial step forward when it announced it will begin the process to prohibit menthol flavoring in cigarettes and all flavors in cigars. Once finalized and implemented, this long-overdue action will help reduce youth tobacco initiation, help adults quit and reduce tobacco-related cancers, as well as combat Big Tobacco’s long targeting of Black communities, who consistently report the highest prevalence of menthol cigarette use as a result of predatory marketing tactics.

In 2009, the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act prohibited the use of flavors in cigarettes and cigarette smoke but exempted menthol — a shocking deference to an industry that profits from products that result in death. However, Congress ordered the FDA to consider the evidence regarding menthol cigarettes and gave FDA authority to prohibit menthol if “appropriate for public health.”