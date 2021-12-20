Opinion: Bill that would force Congress to act

James C. Nelson, in a recent guest column (Missoulian oped, Dec. 7) took aim at both Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines regarding proposed bills for wilderness expansion and release of Forest Service and/or BLM Wilderness Study Areas.

I was quite surprised that a retired justice of the Montana Supreme Court would refer to a study area as wilderness. The inference being these areas are designated and protected wilderness areas. The 1977 Wilderness Study Act (WSA) required the Forest Service to determine if the study areas, approximately one million acres, were suitable for congressional wilderness designation. During the study period, uses that existed at the time of that designation were to continue to be allowed. This study was to be completed within five years.

Long story short, almost all areas were deemed not suitable to be managed as wilderness. The exceptions were portions of a few that were carved out as meeting wilderness suitability criteria.

So, in the real world one would think the deal was concluded, however in the political world Congress failed to act on the findings it requested. Now politics intervenes and newly politically appointed chief foresters in the subsequent 44 years chose to ignore the findings of the respective individual forest supervisors and began implementing a policy of managing these areas as congressionally designated wilderness. Not surprisingly, there were legal challenges to that policy. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Forest Service could indeed “enhance” these study areas and manage at a level not mandated by Congress. That seems like legislating from the bench. The 9th Circuit has allowed the agency to ultimately bypass Congress.

Senator Daines is not proposing to undo any wilderness protection designation. He is simply proposing a bill that would force Congress to act on the terms and findings of the 1977 WSA.

Stan Spencer is president of Backcountry Sled Patriots.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0