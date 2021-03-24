Opinion: Bill would take funding from special education programs

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires that each student have an individualized education plan. Created by a team, it looks at the students needs and goals and ensures that a plan is followed. Public schools in Montana can and do provide expert guidance and support for all students, keeping the best interests of the students as their highest priority, and using the program in the schools with a economies of scale idea, to serve students more efficiently. It makes sense to send students to a school where they are efficiently and cost-effectively served, where specialized teachers and other experts are available, and work as a team.

It makes no sense for a parent to take a chunk of tax money out of the system, and go it on their own.

The concern is that Representative Vinton’s bill will result in the collapse of special education programs that currently serve students well, and the unintended consequence will be that parents just have to figure things out on their own, with a patchwork quilt of services that the parent has to pay for, individually, on their own.