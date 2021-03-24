Opinion: Bill would take funding from special education programs

As two retired teachers who worked with many special education students over the years, we need to respond to Rep. Sue Vinton’s column (March 19) touting the benefits of her House Bill 329 (Special Needs Opportunity Act).
She may be sincere in believing this bill will help students and parents but the irony is that it will harm special education programs in almost every school, taking away money from those programs, and weaken support for them. The unfortunate result will be that the onus will fall on parents alone, with little school support, to educate their students.
Certainly parents should have a role in their student’s education, and the pandemic has harmed student socialization skills. But that is no excuse for taking special education funds away from schools and giving it directly to a parent who requests it.
Under this plan, a parent could pull out the school money allocated to their student, but then, especially in smaller communities — they are on their own, and it is up to them alone to figure out the best plan of student support.
The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires that each student have an individualized education plan. Created by a team, it looks at the students needs and goals and ensures that a plan is followed. Public schools in Montana can and do provide expert guidance and support for all students, keeping the best interests of the students as their highest priority, and using the program in the schools with a economies of scale idea, to serve students more efficiently. It makes sense to send students to a school where they are efficiently and cost-effectively served, where specialized teachers and other experts are available, and work as a team.
It makes no sense for a parent to take a chunk of tax money out of the system, and go it on their own.
The concern is that Representative Vinton’s bill will result in the collapse of special education programs that currently serve students well, and the unintended consequence will be that parents just have to figure things out on their own, with a patchwork quilt of services that the parent has to pay for, individually, on their own.
The deeper motivation behind such privatization bills seems to be a misconception that we can do it all on our own — but we always need a community of support. What we all need, and desire, and the way students excel, is to have a community they go to in the school, where they are a part, have their needs met, and their goals are individualized.
That is hard to do, especially on your own, and when we consider our teaching careers, some of the greatest successes occurred when, along with a team of other teachers, we were able to create that community of students.
We hope the Senate shows greater wisdom when considering this bill, and for the sake of our students, votes it down. Call your senator today and urge them to vote "no" on HB 329.
Dave Severson taught English, journalism and social studies for 22 years at Sentinel High School, and Sue Furey taught special education for 25 years in the Missoula school district.