Opinion: Bipartisanship isn't dead, it just takes political courage

Of course, Reagan first asked for and received large increases during his first term, and his last Defense Department budget was 7.4% higher than his first. But given the present Pentagon budget has risen 36% in real terms in the last 20 years, some bipartisan reductions — in the model of the 1980s and 1990s Reagan, Bush and Clinton cuts — are long overdue, especially as the United States ends 20 years of war. Even a very modest 3% cut from last year’s baseline — less than Reagan cut in both 1985 and 1986 — would mean $10 billion in reductions from Biden’s current Pentagon budget of $715 billion.