Opinion: Bipartisanship, the broccoli of politics

In my own frequent, and not infrequently heated, discussions of the debt-ceiling deal, I urged the word “cooperation” be used as an alternative to “compromise,” because in the latter case everyone loses, but in the former everyone wins.

The vogue for positive thinking about bipartisanship I hoped this reasoning might inspire failed, sadly, to materialize. It’s the gastronomy of politics: if you go into an election envisioning cake and ice cream, getting broccoli instead feels like a letdown.

Today the palatability of bipartisan compromise — cooperation! — is being contemplated afresh, this time by Democrats on whose side the ascendant energy is for radical transformation of our election system, our economy, our energy portfolio and our courts.

And, as in the 2011 debt-ceiling crisis, it falls on those members of Congress and senators whose districts and states are most politically balanced to lead the way forward, with smaller and more gradual steps than their respective parties aspire to take.