Opinion: Blackfoot-Clearwater plan does not protect lands

Tim Love’s column, "Blackfoot-Clearwater plan can help wildlife, native trout, communities (Missoulian Jan. 12), requires a response. As a retired Forest Service employee, it saddens me to write one. Tim and I worked on the 2006 Lolo National Forest Plan revision.

I’m a conservationist and an opponent of the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). Both the National Forest Management Act (NFMA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) provide for rigorous environmental analysis and public involvement. Both are undermined by the BCSA. The BCSA requires a landscape assessment in “collaboration with interested parties”. While empowering a handful of local special interests, it leaves out most stakeholders and interested parties, the U.S. citizens.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s bill requires a 10-year schedule of restoration projects developed in collaboration. Forest restoration projects could go forward with limited NEPA, since the Forest Service weakened NEPA regulations to allow many "hazardous fuels reduction" projects, including commercial timber sales, to be “categorically excluded” from more rigorous environmental analysis, public involvement, and documentation.

What the Lolo needs is a forest plan revision in compliance with NFMA and NEPA, not a mandated 10-year restoration schedule. The BCSA preempts these flagship environmental laws and moves toward privatization of our public lands.

Tim discloses $35 million taxpayer dollars have been spent on restoration through the Southwest Crown of the Continent Collaborative. For this, Pyramid Lumber’s Loren Rose shared, “We got logs on trucks. Our conservation partners got very little out of this SWCC work.” We do not need more logging while wilderness is whittled away.

Tim touted benefits to wildlife, but didn’t mention how BCSA undermines protections in the existing Forest Plan. The Bob Marshall Addition (BMA) is recommended and managed for wilderness, and as essential grizzly bear habitat, the highest protections. Otatsy and Spread Mountain recreation areas carve over 6,000 acres from the heart of the BMA for activities that weaken protections and harms — not helps — wildlife and fisheries.

Tim contends, “the steering committee carefully considered how the bill can best meet the needs of the Blackfoot’s fish and wildlife populations”. They failed; more than 46,000 acres that qualify as additions to the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wildernesses are released for logging and road building, risking habitat and sending sediments into the Blackfoot and Clearwater rivers.

Tim claims 75% of Montanans support BCSA. A survey is not public involvement. I wonder who paid for and conducted it and whether respondents read the bill. Mountain bikers, latecomers to the collaborative, should heed the Board of Review recommendations following the death of a man mountain biking in grizzly bear habitat. BCSA recreation areas are unsuitable for such high-speed activities.

Lolo Amendment 29 for snowmobile use in roadless areas on the Seeley district was analyzed and implemented during Tim’s tenure. The 2003 decision approved only two of five areas desired. The rest were eliminated to protect grizzly bear and other wildlife. The BCSA is another trip to the trough without benefit of best available science, public involvement, or compliance with the Lolo Forest Plan.

Large roadless areas are increasingly rare. The Bob Marshall Addition meets criteria for inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System. While the BCSA provides for whims of special interests, it does not protect these lands or help the wildlife that inhabits them.

Claudia Narcisco is retired from a 22-year career with the Forest Service. She serves on the board of the Flathead Lolo Bitterroot Citizen Task Force, and submits this on her own behalf.

