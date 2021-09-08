Opinion: Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation thankful for volunteer support

With summer winding down, I have had the opportunity to take a look back at the whirlwind summer we have had. The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is entering our 25th year and has some great things on the horizon. As excited as I am to introduce new communities to this vast landscape, it equally warms me up to see the continued support we receive from Montana locals.

Here are some 2021 stats for you:

• We led over 45 stewardship projects in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

• We welcomed around 405 volunteers.

• 77% of our volunteers are Montana residents.

• We maintained over 575 miles of trail this summer. Our crews cleared 4,000+ trees, brushed miles of trails and treated 37 acres of invasive weeds.

Not too bad for a volunteer workforce!