Opinion: Bring retired Redskins logo home to Montana

Vince Lombardi is a legend in the National Football League. Lombardi gave it a shot as the coach of the NFL's Washington Redskins.

Lombardi apparently never liked logos much. In Green Bay, that "G" on the side of the Packers' helmet is legendary. The greatest coach in NFL history stuck an "R" on the Redskins' helmet. When Vince Lombardi left? The "R" remained — until Walter "Blackie" Wetzel walked into Jack Kent Cooke's office and said: "Hello, folks, I'm here to see if we could get a real Indian on that helmet." He handed them a picture of a chief he apparently carried in his briefcase.

Later, watching the NFL game of the week, Blackie turns to my uncle and says, "Look, they're using my chief!" Sure enough, Blackie's chief was sailing across the country for America to see. The great Blackfeet War Chief John Whitecalf was the chief Blackie carried with him for years.

The year was 1972; the Washington Redskins used his logo for five decades. It was to be used for unification and peace in a troubled homeland. Never happened.

The logo was officially retired on June 18, 2021. It's time to bring it home to the Wetzel family, the Blackfeet people, Montana Indians and Montana.