Opinion: Building a green way out of the housing crisis

Climate change is here and scientists say we have a narrow window to act. We need to look no further than Missoula’s own relentlessly hot and smoky summer. At the same time, there is an urgent need to create attainable housing. The median sales price of a home just reached $430,000, representing a 23% increase from the end of 2020. Finding indoor reprieve from extreme weather is more complicated for a growing number of our fellow citizens, with impacts to their health and livelihood. And monthly energy bills are unaffordable for those who live in leaky, uninsulated homes.
But we are not just tilting at windmills when we say we’re hopeful today — we see tremendous opportunity to address these linked crises, and with the urgency they deserve. As candidates seeking local and federal office, we see a way forward. It won’t be easy, societal and political shifts of this magnitude rarely are, but we believe persistence, policy and innovative thinking can put us on a path to better days.
To start, the best way out of a housing crisis is to build our way out. This may seem counterintuitive. Buildings and their construction account for 40% of our country’s greenhouse gas emissions. So why would building more houses help the climate? The answer is in the “how.” Our communities need housing, but not just any housing. We need affordable, energy efficient, low-carbon housing that will shelter working people, the unhoused and seniors, and will ensure our children can grow up and live in the same neighborhoods they called home.
We need to be smart about what and how we build. Locally, our commitment to carbon neutrality in municipal operations is commendable, but it’s only one step. We need policies for new construction and building retrofits that align with climate goals and provide clear standards, expectations, incentives and financial options for developers. We can maximize public good by crafting zoning laws that create sustainable and affordable neighborhoods including parks, schools, parking and commercial enterprises. This is our opportunity to be bold in how we define our future.
Second, whereas the 1920s strived for “a chicken for every pot,” the 2020s need “solar for every home” — owned or rented. We cannot meet climate goals with tax breaks only for those who can afford to add panels to their single-family homes. We need to support all Montanans by widely and immediately investing in solar options. Other states and cities have established solar communities that benefit renters, built public housing that passes energy savings back to public coffers, and offered grants to middle and working class families (instead of tax credits) to boost the solar conversion we need now. This is the right thing to do, we have the means to do it, and it is incumbent upon us to collectively build the political will to do so.
We are at a fork in the road. We can stay glued to the rearview mirror and let modern-day copper kings maximize short-term profits at our expense, or we can build on the notable efforts of leaders like Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf who let their imagination lead us into better days and better ways. For us, the choice is simple.
Albert Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge,” but for us, when knowledge and imagination merge, the greater good can lead to a future with safe and healthy housing and a livable climate for all.
Dori Gilels is a community advocate and Ward 3 Missoula City Council candidate. Monica Tranel is a water rights lawyer and candidate for U.S. Congress.