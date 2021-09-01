Opinion: Building a green way out of the housing crisis

We need to be smart about what and how we build. Locally, our commitment to carbon neutrality in municipal operations is commendable, but it’s only one step. We need policies for new construction and building retrofits that align with climate goals and provide clear standards, expectations, incentives and financial options for developers. We can maximize public good by crafting zoning laws that create sustainable and affordable neighborhoods including parks, schools, parking and commercial enterprises. This is our opportunity to be bold in how we define our future.

Second, whereas the 1920s strived for “a chicken for every pot,” the 2020s need “solar for every home” — owned or rented. We cannot meet climate goals with tax breaks only for those who can afford to add panels to their single-family homes. We need to support all Montanans by widely and immediately investing in solar options. Other states and cities have established solar communities that benefit renters, built public housing that passes energy savings back to public coffers, and offered grants to middle and working class families (instead of tax credits) to boost the solar conversion we need now. This is the right thing to do, we have the means to do it, and it is incumbent upon us to collectively build the political will to do so.