Opinion: Campbell and VanFossen are amazing citizens that Missoula needs

Today I am proud to endorse amazing Missoulians to represent Missoula on the city council. During my tenure, I was constantly approached by both Democrats and Republicans saying how wonderful it was to have diversity of thought on the council again. Fierce debate and the competition of ideas is the only way to assure that the citizens of Missoula are truly getting the best policies.

Throughout my political career, both during my campaign and during my tenure on council, Jane has been one of my most trusted confidants. Jane has recently decided that she is going to run to represent the voters of Ward 1. I cannot tell you how lucky the constituents of Ward 1 would be to have a representative like Jane serving them. Jane has an absolutely incredible life story. She was the first female commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy out of Montana and spent 23 years of her life as a commander and systems analyst with a master’s in business administration (financial management), trained in fine-grain details of budgeting and financial controls. It is my sincere belief that Jane will be the most qualified and most capable elected official ever to serve in Missoula local office and that includes myself. Whenever I have had any questions or thoughts about the budget, Jane has always been there to be both my sounding board and my fact checker.