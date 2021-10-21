Opinion: Campbell and VanFossen are amazing citizens that Missoula needs

Today I am proud to endorse amazing Missoulians to represent Missoula on the city council. During my tenure, I was constantly approached by both Democrats and Republicans saying how wonderful it was to have diversity of thought on the council again. Fierce debate and the competition of ideas is the only way to assure that the citizens of Missoula are truly getting the best policies.
I am not seeking reelection and would like to see rigorous discussion continue on council, I believe that Jane VanFossen and Bob Campbell are amazing citizens that Missoula needs to represent all of the viewpoints reflected by a vast and diverse citizenry.
Throughout my political career, both during my campaign and during my tenure on council, Jane has been one of my most trusted confidants. Jane has recently decided that she is going to run to represent the voters of Ward 1. I cannot tell you how lucky the constituents of Ward 1 would be to have a representative like Jane serving them. Jane has an absolutely incredible life story. She was the first female commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy out of Montana and spent 23 years of her life as a commander and systems analyst with a master’s in business administration (financial management), trained in fine-grain details of budgeting and financial controls. It is my sincere belief that Jane will be the most qualified and most capable elected official ever to serve in Missoula local office and that includes myself. Whenever I have had any questions or thoughts about the budget, Jane has always been there to be both my sounding board and my fact checker.
Whenever I have needed anything, even if it was just somebody to talk to, after a particularly tough day in council she was always there for me and continues to be. I know that she will do the same for all of her constituents if elected. She always gives me the truth and has literally spent months of her life understanding the budget more than any of the officials who work for the city of Missoula.
It is important to know that Jane is neither a Democrat nor a Republican. She looks at the data and makes an informed decision. Her and I have had plenty of policy disagreements, but her and I both believe that the best of Missoula is yet to come. Please join me in supporting this incredible civil servant for office. I urge the voters in Ward 1 to cast their vote for this amazing civil servant.
For nearly four years I’ve worked to the utmost of my ability to protect tax dollars, call out wasteful spending, and uphold liberty for Missoula citizens. We’ll need real leaders in local government who will continue to fight for these values, and in Ward 5 the choice is clear. Bob Campbell’s background in public service is impressive: land use planner, U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard veteran, and still serving as a Missoula police officer. Bob has over 30 years in local government altogether.
I’ve watched Bob through this latest campaign cycle, reviewing his platform, speaking with him on several occasions, reading his articles, watching him work hard to engage the voters of his ward. His decades of experience shows, and that’ll be an important asset to the citizens of Missoula. I have no doubt whatsoever Bob will bring real leadership, common sense, and fiscal responsibility to the table should he be elected to the Missoula City Council.