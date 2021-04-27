Opinion: Campbell running for Missoula City Council

The controlling city leadership insists on a path that is set to work against working families — an insatiable appetite to grow government, stifle small business in the midst of a pandemic, and the gentrification of an entire generation of Missoulians — hardly a Missoula that works for everyone. All the while, the controlling city leadership preoccupies itself with attempts at limiting our personal liberties, or banning products that we, as adults, can otherwise legally purchase elsewhere.

My campaign has the formal endorsement of Councilman Jesse Ramos of Ward 4. On the City Council, I will provide balance to unchecked government growth and spending, voicing government accountability and fiscal responsibility.

I want Missoula to thrive! If you desire a place where we and our children can continue to have an honest opportunity to remain and settle, to be able to afford a place to call home, able to make a living in an economy that truly works for everyone, free of government overreach, then I respectfully ask for your support and your vote, allowing me to begin the urgent work needed on the Missoula City Council.