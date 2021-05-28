Opinion: Campus firearms put gun to head of debate

No way. The politicians debate the laws and politics. The Board of Regents pushes back. But I would like to consider Socrates, and 2,500 years of western intellectual traditions.

The “carry on campus” proposal puts a gun to the head of debate. I taught at the University of Montana for 30 years, and started the course on Montana writers, which usually had about 90 very vocal students. I also traveled the state giving talks, was on the editorial board of “The Last Best Place” and published a book on Montana writers: "Ten Tough Trips." Now I am thinking of that class on Montana writers, those students, and imagining a guy in the back with a gun.

About 500 BC, Socrates walked the streets of Athens, Greece, which was at the height of its power in the Mediterranean, as America is a leader in the world today. Socrates wandered around the marketplace where the Parthenon still stands, asking his fellow Athenians, the inventors of democracy, what they thought of this, and on what grounds they believed that. We owe a lot to Athens.

His questioning made his neighbors uncomfortable. Why do you feel secure or right? Suppose this or that situation arose — what would you do or think? How could you justify that? “Lawful” may be determined by the assembly, but what is “just”? Who can say? On what grounds?