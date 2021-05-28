Opinion: Campus firearms put gun to head of debate

No way. The politicians debate the laws and politics. The Board of Regents pushes back. But I would like to consider Socrates, and 2,500 years of western intellectual traditions.
The “carry on campus” proposal puts a gun to the head of debate. I taught at the University of Montana for 30 years, and started the course on Montana writers, which usually had about 90 very vocal students. I also traveled the state giving talks, was on the editorial board of “The Last Best Place” and published a book on Montana writers: "Ten Tough Trips." Now I am thinking of that class on Montana writers, those students, and imagining a guy in the back with a gun.
About 500 BC, Socrates walked the streets of Athens, Greece, which was at the height of its power in the Mediterranean, as America is a leader in the world today. Socrates wandered around the marketplace where the Parthenon still stands, asking his fellow Athenians, the inventors of democracy, what they thought of this, and on what grounds they believed that. We owe a lot to Athens.
His questioning made his neighbors uncomfortable. Why do you feel secure or right? Suppose this or that situation arose — what would you do or think? How could you justify that? “Lawful” may be determined by the assembly, but what is “just”? Who can say? On what grounds?
He ticked off a lot of people. His conclusion? “They think they know that which they do not know, and they do not know that which they think they know.” He was skeptical — the Greek verb “skepto” means “to doubt.” He was put to death by the state, for “corrupting the youth.” He was at the head of the great western experiment: the marriage of freedom and power. Never an easy project.
So what is a gun doing in my class? Everyone there has the right to disagree with myself or anyone, in a free Socratic dialogue which probes the grounds for opinions, searching for accuracy, knowledge, common ground. If you’re not uncomfortable at some time in my class, I’m not doing my job — which is 2,500 years old.
So, were I still teaching, if a concealed carry was permitted on campus, I would place a box at the entrance to class: leave your gun here, and pick it up when you leave, or drop this class. I would also say, I plan to upset you, questioning the grounds of your knowledge, and you will be learning how to deal with that as a responsible adult in a democratic society. If the school forbade the gun box, I would begin class with, “Does anyone here have a gun? Is it loaded? Please stand up so we can see you. Why do you need that? Under what conditions in this class would you use it? On what grounds would an opinion deserve capital punishment? An eye for an eye, but death for an opinion?”
I don’t mind violence; hell, I played semi-pro hockey and loved it. But after each game, we shook hands. The violence was contained in a box that everyone had accepted.
We have trouble hiring top faculty at UM, because of our low pay. Rivers, Glacier, elk and Snowbowl keep us competitive. Add guns in the classroom — good luck recruiting faculty.
Campus is an arena of free speech, no guns needed. I’m with Socrates. I’m standing that ground. Let the games begin. Do you disagree? On what grounds?
Bill Bevis is a professor emeritus of English at the University of Montana, and lives in Missoula.