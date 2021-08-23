Opinion: Carbon pricing will benefit Montana's economy and way of life

This opinion is in response to "Oil, gas can fuel Montana's economic recovery" (Aug. 8).
I’d like to address the externalized economic costs of remaining dependent on fossil fuels as we chart our energy future. Fossil fuels have enjoyed decades of advantage over alternative fuel sources because we have not included the adverse impacts of increased carbon emissions in our economic assessments. Yet, settled science now shows clearly that increased carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels is directly correlated to climatic destabilization (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report, 2021).
In Montana, we are experiencing hotter, drier summers, extended and more frequent droughts, with warmer, shorter winters, along with record-breaking highs and lows throughout the year just for “good measure.” This type of climatic destabilization adversely impacts ranchers, farmers, forest owners, fishing and hunting guides, and a whole host of auxiliary businesses that support these mainstays of our economy statewide. This is because all these businesses are directly and indirectly reliant upon a relatively stable seasonal cycle in which some measure of predictability can be assured.
Moreover, our destabilized climate is adversely impacting the employment and tax revenues these businesses would otherwise generate, and this is vitally important. For perspective, in 2019, Montana's recreation sector alone brought in $7.1 billion in consumer spending, $286 million in state and local taxes, and 71,000 jobs (Headwaters Report). These figures dwarf our oil and gas interests.
The good news is that there is already an extensive suite of low/zero carbon alternatives for many of our fossil fuel-based products and services (see Project Drawdown: Carbon Alternatives). Our challenge is that fossil fuels presently carry an unfair advantage over many alternatives because we are not requiring the industry to account for the adverse impacts of its emissions on other sectors of our economy (not to mention that the U.S. fossil fuel industry receives roughly $20 billion in various subsidies each year; Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 2019).
Thankfully, there is a solution to this problem: carbon pricing. Placing a price on carbon emissions would account for the costs of those emissions on the surrounding environment and economy. In turn, it would incentivize businesses to seek out low/zero carbon alternatives within supply chains as these alternatives begin to offer pricing that is competitive with fossil fuel counterparts.
Likewise, consumer spending would shift towards low/zero carbon emission products and services over time, as these alternatives would begin to compete with fossil fuel-based counterparts on a level playing field. With product and service consumption moving towards low/zero carbon products and services, industries across the board would be incentivized to innovate and invest in low/zero carbon products and services. Indeed, this shift is already occurring among some of the more forward-looking fossil fuel companies, albeit not nearly quickly enough.
A carbon pricing policy levels the competitive playing field by requiring the fossil fuel industry to account for its impacts on the environment and our economy. Moreover, this policy can be implemented without extensive government regulation that chooses winner and losers. It simply harnesses the power of private enterprise when all are playing on a level field.
There are currently several carbon pricing bills in Congress, each of which contains provisions to either assist fossil fuel industry employees through this transition away from high-carbon products and services, or offer direct payments to taxpayers, funded out of the carbon pricing fund to assist with short-term cost increases. Please check out the Save our Future Act, America's Clean Future Fund Act of 2021 and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.