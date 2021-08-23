Opinion: Carbon pricing will benefit Montana's economy and way of life

Moreover, our destabilized climate is adversely impacting the employment and tax revenues these businesses would otherwise generate, and this is vitally important. For perspective, in 2019, Montana's recreation sector alone brought in $7.1 billion in consumer spending, $286 million in state and local taxes, and 71,000 jobs (Headwaters Report). These figures dwarf our oil and gas interests.

The good news is that there is already an extensive suite of low/zero carbon alternatives for many of our fossil fuel-based products and services (see Project Drawdown: Carbon Alternatives). Our challenge is that fossil fuels presently carry an unfair advantage over many alternatives because we are not requiring the industry to account for the adverse impacts of its emissions on other sectors of our economy (not to mention that the U.S. fossil fuel industry receives roughly $20 billion in various subsidies each year; Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 2019).