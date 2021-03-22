Opinion: Carroll College at its best: A year overflowing with spirit and triumph

Finally, Carroll is well known for its robust athletic programs. Beginning last fall and continuing this spring, our coaches and athletes were committed to ensuring our students were able to engage in a safe athletic season. I am pleased to share that as of the writing of this guest column, every sport at Carroll has been able to engage at some level of men’s and women’s competition this season: basketball, football, soccer, track and field (with Nikki Krueger winning the NAIA National Shot Put title!), cross country, softball, golf, and volleyball. We developed and implemented extraordinary health and safety measures to ensure the protection of our athletes, coaches, and staff.

Carroll’s men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced this past week to the elite eight national NAIA basketball playoffs in Kansas City Missouri and our women were crowned as Frontier Conference champions. Our football team is off to a good, if very late, start with a win this past weekend in their first game against Rocky Mountain College.

This past year has been challenging and rewarding. However, it has also been a year that has demonstrated Carroll College at its best highlighting the power of perseverance, ingenuity, and faith. I cannot find the words to express how proud I am of the faculty, staff, and students of Carroll College for their commitment and engagement to make this academic year the success it has been. I am also grateful to our State of Montana for its support of Carroll and our students. We have all been in this together and are here to support and help one another. Carroll College is poised and ready for a tremendous future. Go, Saints and go, Montana!

John E. Cech is the president of Carroll College.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0