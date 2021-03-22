Opinion: Carroll College at its best: A year overflowing with spirit and triumph

Exactly one year ago this week, Carroll College made the decision to move 100% of course instruction to remote delivery effective March 17, 2020. We also began working with our nearly 900 students who lived on campus to begin preparations for them to return home. The next six months would seem surreal and almost as if they were from a science fiction movie script. However, we did it! We moved our entire curriculum to remote delivery, provided services for the nearly 300 students who remained living on campus last spring, and completed the semester without a single positive case of COVID-19. Plus, we celebrated our graduates with a virtual conferral ceremony.
However, the most difficult task was still in front of us — preparing for fall 2020 and spring 2021. After hundreds and hundreds of hours of work and preparation, we opened our campus for all our students to return, tested nearly 100% of our returning students for COVID-19, set up stringent safety protocols, and held in-person classes this past autumn with, again, nearly 900 students living on campus in our residence halls.
Carroll College was among 27% of America’s private and public colleges which did not have to go fully remote for even a single day last fall. We continue to be very proud of that accomplishment. It was due to the incredible effort of our faculty and staff who worked around the clock to ensure our students were safe and able to complete their classes, labs and clinicals. Transparency and consistent communication to Carroll’s students, faculty, staff and the Helena community was mission critical to a successful execution.
Something else very special happened during this past year. Carroll’s community stepped up to help. A group of students formed “Carroll Cares,” focusing on helping the elderly and those in need receive groceries and medicine. Another group visited residents in nursing homes displaying signs outside their windows noting they were praying for them. Our nursing students became involved with the local testing and vaccination efforts. Our faculty have worked with the Lewis and Clark County Health Department and the cities of Helena and East Helena to monitor the community’s virus burden through wastewater analysis. Our nursing, public health and health sciences faculty and students have partnered with the county to develop an additional high-volume, drive-through vaccination clinic for future activation when vaccines dictate the need as well as currently assist at the Fairgrounds clinic.
This spring, something even more remarkable happened at Carroll. Our faculty, staff, and coaches said we will proceed on, and do everything we can to create a safe and relatively normal collegiate experience. As a result, our Theatre Department launched its first in-person play of the season, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with 24 people attending each production. Student research, panels, and evening lectures continued through the spring with many being done either virtually or in a hybrid format. And don’t miss our Student Undergraduate Research Festival (SURF), which will be virtually presented on April 23!
Finally, Carroll is well known for its robust athletic programs. Beginning last fall and continuing this spring, our coaches and athletes were committed to ensuring our students were able to engage in a safe athletic season. I am pleased to share that as of the writing of this guest column, every sport at Carroll has been able to engage at some level of men’s and women’s competition this season: basketball, football, soccer, track and field (with Nikki Krueger winning the NAIA National Shot Put title!), cross country, softball, golf, and volleyball. We developed and implemented extraordinary health and safety measures to ensure the protection of our athletes, coaches, and staff.
Carroll’s men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced this past week to the elite eight national NAIA basketball playoffs in Kansas City Missouri and our women were crowned as Frontier Conference champions. Our football team is off to a good, if very late, start with a win this past weekend in their first game against Rocky Mountain College.
This past year has been challenging and rewarding. However, it has also been a year that has demonstrated Carroll College at its best highlighting the power of perseverance, ingenuity, and faith. I cannot find the words to express how proud I am of the faculty, staff, and students of Carroll College for their commitment and engagement to make this academic year the success it has been. I am also grateful to our State of Montana for its support of Carroll and our students. We have all been in this together and are here to support and help one another. Carroll College is poised and ready for a tremendous future. Go, Saints and go, Montana!
John E. Cech is the president of Carroll College.