Opinion: Cats make good companions

My cat recently chipped off a piece of my antique mahogany mantle clock, constantly scratches my couch and chair, and tears around the house on nightly rampages. But I love her.
I never thought a cat would make a good companion. She essentially does as she pleases, and I am her servant. Independent and self-sufficient, Lilly Belle (L-Belle) makes no demands on me. All I have to do is leave her food out and clean her litter box. She doesn’t need to be walked and is endlessly entertaining and adorable. She is happy to nap in a sunny window for hours. She will mysteriously disappear and hide if frightened. No thorough search will reveal her hideout, and I’ve been convinced more than once that she’s somehow managed to escape the house. Just when I’ve given up hope of ever seeing her again, she will nonchalantly reappear.
She is very talkative and meows in the morning to wake me up. She will lie on top of me and paw the covers. She hangs over the upstairs railing trying to catch her tail and loves to run around in circles chasing a red dot. Mostly she is a well-behaved kitty, except when she gets “the zoomies.” It’s like she has suddenly become possessed. She’ll fly around the house, jumping from table to table, hopping across great spans of furniture, knocking paintings off kilter and careening from room to room. After about 10 minutes, she’ll calm down as if nothing ever happened. Sometimes in the afternoon, I’ll walk into my bedroom and find a mysterious lump under the bedspread. How she manages to sneak underneath the covers without disturbing anything on the bed is a mystery.
What bothers me the most is her scratching. She can’t seem to help herself. I have at least seven scratching pads and posts scattered around the house, along with a cat tunnel and numerous cat toys. She loves them, but she loves scratching the back of my couch and my armchairs even more. Yelling “No!” does not work. I have a squirt gun that does the trick, but then I often spray water all over the place. Sometimes I just point my finger at her, and she stops and stares me down, like we’re a couple of gunslingers. If she’s really driving me crazy, she’ll get “garage time.” I don’t think she realizes she’s being punished, as she can lounge on the windowsill in the sun or search around for mice. Often, I’ll find her relaxing on the hood of my car if the engine is still warm.
I know Belle really wants to be an outdoor kitty, but I’m too afraid of losing her. I have a herd of deer that lodges on my property, plus my neighbor’s cat was bitten by a raccoon and died. They say indoor cats live two or three times as long as outdoor ones. I do have a harness and a leash for her, and we sometimes sit outside in the sun. But she is very cunning and will bolt out the door when I open it if I’m not paying attention. Luring her back inside with treats is impossible, but one night I turned on my red dot, which she can’t resist, and led her right back into the house.
So, unlike my relationship with my dog, who loves me unconditionally, the cat and I have great respect for each other. Part of the fun is just waiting to see what she’ll come up with next.
Virginia Braun of Missoula is a longtime lover of dogs and more recent lover of cats.