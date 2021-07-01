Opinion: Celebrate the birthday, and let's add anniversaries

Here comes July 4, the birthday of the United States. I love celebrating birthdays, including the Fourth. But birthdays only mark beginnings. We should also celebrate some important anniversaries—days when “we the people” established the fundamental rules by which we govern ourselves.

Let’s celebrate two “days of observance” that we already have: Constitution Day and Bill of Rights Day. Then let’s add one to commemorate the most important way in which we shape our government—by voting. Let’s call it Suffrage Day.

You may not have heard of Constitution Day, Sept. 17. This is the date in 1787 when delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document that begins “We the People of the United States…” The Constitution spells out the fundamental structure of our government and our processes for sharing power. It guarantees that no single person or institution can unilaterally control our lives. Let’s discuss the Constitution and celebrate it on Sept. 17 every year.

The Constitution is like an architect’s plan, and no architect’s plan is perfect. The Founding Fathers (sorry, no mothers) knew this, so they provided a way to fix the plan when additions and corrections were needed. This is Article V, the process for amending the Constitution.