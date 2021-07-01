Opinion: Celebrate the birthday, and let's add anniversaries

Here comes July 4, the birthday of the United States. I love celebrating birthdays, including the Fourth. But birthdays only mark beginnings. We should also celebrate some important anniversaries—days when “we the people” established the fundamental rules by which we govern ourselves.
Let’s celebrate two “days of observance” that we already have: Constitution Day and Bill of Rights Day. Then let’s add one to commemorate the most important way in which we shape our government—by voting. Let’s call it Suffrage Day.
You may not have heard of Constitution Day, Sept. 17. This is the date in 1787 when delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document that begins “We the People of the United States…” The Constitution spells out the fundamental structure of our government and our processes for sharing power. It guarantees that no single person or institution can unilaterally control our lives. Let’s discuss the Constitution and celebrate it on Sept. 17 every year.
The Constitution is like an architect’s plan, and no architect’s plan is perfect. The Founding Fathers (sorry, no mothers) knew this, so they provided a way to fix the plan when additions and corrections were needed. This is Article V, the process for amending the Constitution.
The need for amendments arose right away. In fact, several of the first 13 states ratified the Constitution only on the condition that it be amended immediately to protect citizens’ rights. That was accomplished through the first 10 amendments, the Bill of Rights. Like the Constitution, the Bill of Rights already has an official day of observance, Dec. 15. This is the date in 1791 when the first 10 amendments were ratified. Let’s discuss the Bill of Rights and celebrate it on Dec. 15 every year.
How do “we the people” actually make the Constitution and Bill of Rights operate? Mainly through “suffrage,” our ability to vote. While suffrage is crucial to self-governance, it is not clearly addressed in either the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. The tangle of rules originally adopted by states generally denied the vote to women, poor men and Black people.
The first substantial national legislation on suffrage was the 15th Amendment, passed on Feb. 3, 1870: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged … on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” We don’t currently have a national Suffrage Day, but I suggest we add it to our calendars. Let’s discuss and celebrate voting rights on Feb. 3 every year.
The 15th Amendment did not remove all unjust barriers to voting. States found ways to limit suffrage without directly invoking race or class. In response, more federal legislation was enacted to ensure that “we the people” really can govern ourselves. For example, the 19th Amendment (1920) forbids voter discrimination based on sex. The Voting Rights Act (1965) bolstered the 15th Amendment protections and clarified that they cover Native American citizens and citizens who do not speak English. The 26th Amendment (1971) forbids voter discrimination based on age for citizens over 18.
A 2013 Supreme Court ruling made it impossible to enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Since then many states, including Montana, have increased barriers to voting. The For the People Act (S.1), which is currently stalled in the Senate, can remove some of those barriers. To learn more and to support the bill’s passage, see deadlinefordemocracy.org/about or commoncause.org/our-work/constitution-courts-and-democracy-issues/for-the-people-act.