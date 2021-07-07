Opinion: Chronic homelessness: Behavioral health and addiction treatment are key

The chronic homelessness issue facing Missoula stems largely from challenges with behavioral health and drug addiction treatment. Not my “professional” opinion. However, I’ve been “on the streets” of Missoula as a law enforcement officer for the past 21 years and my opinion is based on self-evident observation. Addiction and behavioral health disorders are readily visible in Missoula — no parts of our community are void of the effects of mental illness — detrimental to families, workplaces, schools and public well-being in general.
Law enforcement’s contact with those experiencing mental illness or in a behavioral health crisis is well-documented in recent years, exacerbated by drug and alcohol dependency. Our emergency services today offer crisis intervention teams, alongside mobile crisis units, with the training to identify those in mental health crisis, de-escalate volatile situations, and are aware of the various resources available to get such individuals the assistance they need. Unfortunately, many requiring sustained treatment don’t receive it.
Recently, the mayor addressed un-housed residents as “a critical incident,” all but declaring the “10-year plan” to address the issue a failure. Based on my observations over many years, providing shelter to those in this situation, without treatment, is a short-lived solution. Some thoughts:
Funding to increase capacity of mental health services, both for immediate intervention and ongoing treatment, is essential. Increasing the availability of resources will translate into fewer episodes of relapse our police and other first responders must deal with. Recently, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the "Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment" (HEART) Fund as an important part of providing these much-needed services. Though details remain as to how these funds are distributed locally, I would support the creation of a board of local mental health professionals, counselors and health care providers to oversee disbursement.
For those in the criminal justice system, I believe an honest opportunity should be given, through drug court, diversion or other such programs, to address addiction and behavioral health issues, incentivized by reduced/deferred sentences for those who participate — yet certain accountability for those who don’t. Of course, incarceration is expensive, so it’s in our best interest to foster success.
One promising program is MAT (Medication-Assisted Treatment), involving medicinal treatment in a correctional setting, addressing the physiological effects of opioid addiction, followed by intensive counseling. Those in recovery and continued outpatient care will be in a position to gain employment, and states that have implemented MAT have seen a noticeable drop in recidivism. This program is limited locally, and I would encourage its expansion. Does this cost money? Yes. However, the benefit received — reduction in repeat criminal activity and the ability of those who complete this program to successfully re-enter the workforce, makes this money well-spent.
Regarding workforce re-entry, recent legislation provides incentives for employers to offer trade education. In addition, I’ve learned of an initiative from the Missoula Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Montana Department of Labor that connects those receiving trade education with employers through a statewide website. On council, I’ll work to encourage local businesses to take full advantage of this program and would continue to support the Missoula Chamber in this endeavor.
Aggressive treatment of addiction and support of behavioral health needs among people experiencing chronic homelessness will lead greater opportunity to re-enter the workforce, where housing then becomes a sustainable option. Improving people’s lives and the well-being of the community as a whole is equity we can all support.
Learn more about my campaign for city council at campbellformissoula.com and Facebook @Campbell4MSO. Thank you for your time.
Bob Campbell is a candidate for Missoula City Council, Ward 5.