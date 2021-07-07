Opinion: Chronic homelessness: Behavioral health and addiction treatment are key

The chronic homelessness issue facing Missoula stems largely from challenges with behavioral health and drug addiction treatment. Not my “professional” opinion. However, I’ve been “on the streets” of Missoula as a law enforcement officer for the past 21 years and my opinion is based on self-evident observation. Addiction and behavioral health disorders are readily visible in Missoula — no parts of our community are void of the effects of mental illness — detrimental to families, workplaces, schools and public well-being in general.

Law enforcement’s contact with those experiencing mental illness or in a behavioral health crisis is well-documented in recent years, exacerbated by drug and alcohol dependency. Our emergency services today offer crisis intervention teams, alongside mobile crisis units, with the training to identify those in mental health crisis, de-escalate volatile situations, and are aware of the various resources available to get such individuals the assistance they need. Unfortunately, many requiring sustained treatment don’t receive it.

Recently, the mayor addressed un-housed residents as “a critical incident,” all but declaring the “10-year plan” to address the issue a failure. Based on my observations over many years, providing shelter to those in this situation, without treatment, is a short-lived solution. Some thoughts: