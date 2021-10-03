Opinion: Citizen-approved laws removed

At least four times this last legislative session, the Republican majority showed us that they do not trust Montanan voters to decide their own future.

HB 176 eliminated same-day voter registration. Originally passed by a bipartisan legislature in 2005, a majority of Montana's voters affirmed their support of this voting right on the ballot in 2014, when 57% of us voted to keep same-day voter registration. The 2021 Legislature took that right away.

HB 273 took away our right to vote on approval of nuclear energy projects being constructed in our state. Montanans gave themselves this right by citizen's initiative in 1978, with 65% of the vote. Without asking if you wished to surrender that right, the 2021 Legislature took it away.

HB 701 drastically altered the citizen's initiative that legalized recreational marijuana. Less than a year ago, 57% of Montanans approved statewide legalization. A couple of months later, elected opponents of the measure got their hands in the pot too. They altered voter-approved beneficiaries and amounts of the incoming tax revenue. They also un-legalized marijuana business in certain counties, pending another round of voting in those counties. This creates a patchwork of differing regulations, not to mention the lost business and tax revenue in those counties.