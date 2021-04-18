Opinion: Citizen Initiative Review Commissions provide deeper involvement in democracy

Should we enact Citizen Initiative Review Commissions (CIRCs) in Montana? A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature established CIRCs in 2008. Twenty-four citizens, randomly selected to serve, are paid salaries and expenses for participation in groups that study initiative issues and publish a statement describing the pros and cons to voters. Nonprofit groups provide the funding.
I retired in January after serving 12 years in the Montana legislature. We Democrats experienced some wins and losses. Legislation that survived was often bipartisan because although the legislature was dominated by Republicans throughout that time, Democratic governors provided a counterbalance and worked closely with Republican lawmakers to sponsor and pass legislation.
Legislative sessions are fast-paced, emotional and exhausting for 90 days, six days a week, January through April of odd years. Bills pop up unexpectedly. Majority party committee chairs and House and Senate leaders are able to push through their bills and cut off consideration of minority party bills without careful review and with little opportunity for public comment.
Term limits have been a critical blow to the legislative branch. After eight years (four legislative sessions), legislators term out. Some run for a House seat after serving in the Senate, or vice versa. In the case of an increasing number of Republicans, spouses or children replace them. Newbies to the legislature don’t know staff, lobbyists, the history of past legislation or the diverse viewpoints of Montanans in different parts of the state. This leaves high-paid, long-serving corporate lobbyists with a lot of control.
So what’s the answer? Citizen Initiative Review Commissions may be a beginning.
I read letters to the editor every day in the Missoulian and am continually impressed with the knowledge and astute observations expressed. Montanans shouldn’t have to run for office to have a stronger voice in how we are governed. The 2021 Legislature is overstepping its bounds. Many of the bills passed will leave Montanans paying for costly lawsuits because the bills violate our Constitution. The 2021 legislative majority is undermining local control and is attempting a coup of the judicial branch.
We Montanans are no different than the majority of Americans who have lost touch with our country’s history and the basic tenets of the amazing freedoms we enjoy. Many Americans cannot answer basic questions like “What was the purpose of the Declaration of Independence?” Or “What are the three branches of government?”
One of the first things you learn as a legislator is that issues are complex and opinions are diverse.
CIRCs provide a chance to take a breath and do a deep dive into legislation. Participants are trained in how to participate. Their sessions are moderated. Every time a commission is formed, 24 citizens learn more about our government, our state and federal constitutions, existing law and differing points of view. Oregonians report a much higher knowledge of the issues as a result.
In his farewell address, George Washington expressed concerns about political and regional disputes. He warned that political factions might work to obstruct the execution of laws or prevent the branches of government from exercising their constitutional powers. These factions, Washington said, may claim to solve pressing problems, but their true intentions are to take power from the people and place it in the hands of “unjust men.”
Among many of its power grabs, the majority in the 2021 Montana legislature is undermining the power of the Public Service Commission and the constitutionally mandated Montana Consumer Counsel. These offices are charged with overseeing our monopoly utilities, making sure Montanans receive the most reliable and cost effective services possible. These offices have provided a counterbalance to private utilities that are focused on maximizing profits.
With passage of SB 379, regulation and oversight of Northwestern Energy is nullified and approximately 400,000 Montana customers will be required to pay for any and all missteps made by Northwestern Energy in its Colstrip operations. Taxation only on Northwestern Energy customers equals taxation without representation.
It’s time for Montanans to become more deeply involved in our democracy. Enabling citizen commissions, through an initiative, will be a big step in the right direction.
Sue Malek is a former state senator who represented Missoula in the Montana Legislature.