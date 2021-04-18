Opinion: Citizen Initiative Review Commissions provide deeper involvement in democracy

So what’s the answer? Citizen Initiative Review Commissions may be a beginning.

I read letters to the editor every day in the Missoulian and am continually impressed with the knowledge and astute observations expressed. Montanans shouldn’t have to run for office to have a stronger voice in how we are governed. The 2021 Legislature is overstepping its bounds. Many of the bills passed will leave Montanans paying for costly lawsuits because the bills violate our Constitution. The 2021 legislative majority is undermining local control and is attempting a coup of the judicial branch.

We Montanans are no different than the majority of Americans who have lost touch with our country’s history and the basic tenets of the amazing freedoms we enjoy. Many Americans cannot answer basic questions like “What was the purpose of the Declaration of Independence?” Or “What are the three branches of government?”

One of the first things you learn as a legislator is that issues are complex and opinions are diverse.